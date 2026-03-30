EV owner returns to baffling scene in parking lot: 'Jealously I think'

Look no further if you need proof that the world can be an unfair place.

A Redditor shared an upsetting story of excessive vandalism at a charging station with the r/ChargerDrama community.

The picture showed a smashed windshield that will cost a pretty penny in repairs.

Photo Credit: Reddit

They noted that this was their first time charging their Fiat 500e electric vehicle in the lot for three weeks, so they weren't someone who hogged the chargers.

"I leave my car there overnight, accidentally fell asleep because I was outside all day, I come back in the morning and rather than unplugging my car they left me with a smashed in window," the original poster recalled. "Meanwhile I'm sitting here out of money, and trying to go to a job interview tomorrow."

The injustice of it all understandably irked the OP. They also noted there were no cameras in the lot, indicating that discovering who did the deed was a long shot.

"I don't understand why I have to fight for my life on the road for being a smaller vehicle and fight for my life in EV charger spots," they concluded.

Commenters were sympathetic to the OP and reacted to the sad story.

"Jealously I think," one wrote. "I'd file a police report for sure but I know that doesn't cover the costs. Check with your insurance and see what they'll do."

Unfortunately, this isn't the only example of EV vandalism. Other drivers have been "coal rolled" by motorists in gas-guzzling cars, while some have reported charging cables being unplugged midway through refilling a vehicle's battery.

Cases like this can slow the broader adoption of electric vehicles, which is important for reducing transport-related pollution and improving air quality.

While this is a disappointing situation, it's thankfully an outlier. Most electric vehicle owners can recharge and drive their quiet, cleaner machines in peace, all while saving money on gas and maintenance costs.

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