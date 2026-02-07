  • Business Business

Tesla owner shares photo after returning to disheartening scene in parking spot: 'Very unfortunate'

"It blows my mind that people really are petty enough to do this."

by Mandy Carr
A Tesla Model Y owner shared several images of their vandalized car.

Photo Credit: iStock

Tesla vehicles being vandalized have become a pretty common occurrence. Yet another Tesla owner has become a victim, and they weren't that surprised. 

The Model Y owner shared several images of their car, showing a scratch across the door, in the r/TeslaLounge subreddit. 

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster said: "I knew my time had to come eventually." 

Although many Teslas catch such incidents on Sentry Mode, this one is missing footage from a couple of days and doesn't catch the person in the act. 

The OP said: "Very unfortunate." 

Tesla owners have experienced vandalism for a while, and the incidents increased when Tesla CEO Elon Musk briefly worked for the U.S. government. Many people may not like his views or actions, which have nothing to do with the people who buy the electric vehicles. Tesla, for many years, has been an affordable way to switch to an EV. 

When electric vehicles get vandalized, it can deter people from buying one, which not only saves you money on gas and maintenance but is also better for the environment. 

A study conducted between 2018 and 2022 showed just how much better driving an EV can be for the local community. A University of California, Berkeley, professor placed 57 sensors around the San Francisco Bay Area and found that carbon dioxide levels decreased by 1.8% annually as more people started driving EVs. 

While EVs produce less carbon pollution while driving, some people are concerned about the pollution created by mining for materials for batteries. According to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the International Energy Agency, and British Petroleum, about 16.5 billion tons of fossil fuels, such as oil, gas, and coal, are mined each year compared to 7.7 million tons of low-carbon energy. So, while there is some pollution, it's nowhere near the amount that fossil fuels are causing. 

Redditors in the comments were also concerned about the vandalism. 

One user said: "They absolutely get targeted way more than other cars. Some people hate what they stand for (movement away from fossil fuels), some people hate that they are expensive and difficult to obtain. And some people hate Elon specifically."

Another commented: "It blows my mind that people really are petty enough to do this."

