EV owner drives 584 miles for Chinese food with mom, and spends just $34 on charging

They were able to cruise at around 80 mph, too.

One electric vehicle owner went to great lengths to meet his mom for delicious food and show the cost savings of electric vehicles.

After nearly 600 miles of driving, the Redditor certainly earned the right to "humble brag" about the car to the r/electricvehicles subreddit.

What happened?

In the post, the Redditor shared a summer travel story along with a cost breakdown.

"I drove 940km [584 miles] to have Chinese food with my mom," he declared in the title.

The post then had the details on how much the trip cost.

"I spent $34 in electricity, the Chinese food cost $75," they divulged. "My mom drove 370km [230 miles] in a gas car, she spent $55 in gasoline."

The meetup happened while the original poster's child was staying with grandma at the family farm. They said they normally meet halfway, but with gas prices where they were, they offered to take on more of the driving.

The vehicle, the OP later said in the comments, was an Ioniq 5. They added that the public charging portion of the trip involved three stops at about $11 each, and that total "didn't include my home charging with leaving at 100% and arriving at 20%."

It's a lot of driving, but the OP clarified that the vehicle's highway assist features made it much less tiring. They were able to cruise at around 80 mph, too. Fortunately, the Chinese place absolutely hit the spot despite some pitfalls.

"The front doors were locked, I had to call to be let in, the AC inside didn't work," they revealed. "It was the best Chinese food I've ever had."

Why does it matter?

Based on the mom's fuel spending, her gas car costs about $0.24 per mile to drive. At that same rate, a 584-mile trip would have cost roughly $140 in gas or more than four times the EV's reported charging cost.

That means this single drive likely saved the EV owner about $100 compared with a similar gas-powered trip.

Since the Redditor said they were planning to do the trip three more times, the savings from those upcoming trips could add up quickly. EVs are a great way to save on fuel, as the OP's experience showed.

What can I do?

Look at how much you currently spend on gas each month, then compare it with estimated charging costs in your area, both at public stations and, if possible, at home.

For drivers who take frequent summer road trips, route-planning tools can make a major difference. Many EV apps and built-in navigation systems can map chargers along the way, estimate battery use, and ease some of the stress before you leave the driveway. Features like highway driving assist can also make long trips less tiring.

Even if buying a new EV is not an option right now, fuel-efficient used EVs and plug-in hybrids may offer a lower-cost entry point. Checking local incentives, utility discounts, and insurance costs can help give a more complete picture of what ownership would actually look like.

Commenters on the thread thought all the driving was worth it to land some delicious food. No doubt the lower cost and assisted driving helped with that calculus.

"That alone makes it worth it," a commenter wrote. "The best food comes from places that shouldn't be a restaurant but for some reason are."

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