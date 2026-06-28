Across the West, EVs deliver huge fuel savings, and Washington leads with $2,346 a year

"You drive to Costco, and you see people lined up at the fuel pumps."

Where a driver lives can significantly affect the savings from choosing an electric vehicle over a gasoline car, and many states in the American West are among the best places in the country to cut fuel costs.

Using Bloomberg figures on gasoline and household electricity prices, a recent analysis highlighted by the Chattanooga Times Free Press estimated that Americans who charge an EV at home save about $1,500 a year on fuel. In Washington, the projected savings climb to $2,346.

What's happening?

According to the Chattanooga Times Free Press, nine Western states pair above-average gas prices with below-average electricity rates.

Arizona, Utah, and Washington are part of that group, creating a strong financial case for EVs because drivers are paying a lot for gasoline while electric power remains relatively affordable.

Washington best shows how that plays out: Gas prices there are among the highest in the country, while electricity is comparatively cheap because of hydroelectric generation and public utilities.

Oregon also offers major savings, with a typical driver projected to save $2,057 a year on fuel after moving from a gas car to an EV, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported.

Corey Cantor, research director at the Zero Emission Transportation Association, told the outlet the economics of driving an EV are becoming harder to overlook.

"Given how high gas prices are, you're doing a lot of savings everywhere, but these places are pretty good," he said. "It's definitely a huge selling point."

Why does it matter?

Fuel is only one part of the total cost of owning a car, but it is one of the most predictable expenses drivers face month after month.

EVs still usually cost more upfront and often lose value faster, but they typically need less maintenance, which can help reduce overall ownership costs.

Recent turmoil in oil markets caused by the war with Iran has kept gasoline prices elevated. Electricity prices have also climbed, but not nearly as sharply.

Average retail electricity rates rose 8.6% over the past year, but they are still far behind the rise in gasoline costs.

EV market share tends to be highest in places where gasoline is expensive and electricity is cheaper, with growing interest even in states that lack major incentives.

"Those are the types of places that give you optimism for long-term EV transition, because it's really just market forces at work," Cantor added.

What's being done?

Cantor noted that shoppers often underestimate fuel costs because gasoline prices are highly visible, while electricity costs are less obvious.

Corey Crawford, a sound engineer in Portland, said that after he and his wife switched to EVs, their monthly fuel bill fell from about $200 to $25.

Maryland, Ohio, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin make for the least favorable combination, with cheaper-than-average gas and pricier-than-average electricity, but EV drivers there still save about $1,217 a year on fuel.

"It's been great," Crawford told the outlet. "You drive to Costco, and you see people lined up at the fuel pumps, and it's just like: 'I'm so glad I never have to do that again.'"

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