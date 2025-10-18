EV driver shares surprising takeaways after 1,000-mile road trip: 'It's been great to see'

A Redditor just completed a 1,000-plus-mile road trip from southwest Florida to Virginia and had plenty to say about how far electric vehicle charging infrastructure has come in just three years.

The driver posted their experience to the r/electricvehicles subreddit, praising the expanding network of charging stations along Interstate 75 and Interstate 95. The trip went smoothly at most stops, with providers like EVgo, ChargePoint, FPL, and Mercedes-Benz all working without issues. The only hiccup came at Electrify America locations, where authorization problems and de-rated chargers slowed things down.

The OP also noted that EVgo's plug-and-charge technology worked without a hitch at three locations, though Electrify America continues to struggle with reliability issues. The improved charging landscape across the U.S. means drivers can now easily avoid problematic stations without compromising their intended routes.

Fellow Redditors celebrated the progress in the comments, along with their own experiences:

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

"It's been great to see how much the charging landscape has improved within a couple of years. The EVSE[s] have been stepping up!" wrote one person.

"Just got back from a 5K road trip in Canada and had two charger issues: a hotel complementary charger didn't work and one Tesla supercharger failed to authenticate, [so] I moved to a different post and all good. Used two different EA Electrify Canada chargers, the new style ones and got great power out of both," shared another.

In addition to being increasingly convenient for both short and long trips, EVs save drivers money on fuel and maintenance compared to gas-powered cars. Without engine oil changes or transmission repairs, EV owners can keep more of their hard-earned cash in their pockets. What's more, charging up at home first costs way less than filling up at the pump, so making the switch to an EV can provide major long-term savings over the life of the vehicle.

Pairing an EV with the power of home solar can amplify the savings even further. Installing solar panels can bring a home's energy costs down to zero or near-zero dollars, making charging up an EV virtually free. EnergySage provides a totally free service that makes it easy to compare quotes from trusted local installers, saving families up to $10,000 on their solar installations in the process.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.