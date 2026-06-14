Rivian CEO calls anti-EV narrative 'lazy' as broken chargers, not ideology, slow adoption

"We're not just fighting logistical issues, we're fighting emotional ones, as well as reputation."

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe's take on why EV adoption has been slower in the U.S. than many hoped has gained attention on Reddit.

Scaringe rejected the familiar claim that Americans simply do not want electric vehicles, calling anti-EV sentiment a "fairly lazy explanation" for the slowdown in comments to InsideEVs.

What happened?

The Reddit post focused on Scaringe's belief that the main obstacle is not a deeply rooted anti-EV mindset, but the friction people encounter when living with one.

He pointed to specific problems drivers already know well, ranging from malfunctioning public chargers, hard-to-follow charging networks and unclear terminology, to the range anxiety those issues can create.

Most of the discussion in the thread echoed that view, with users saying mainstream buyers are less focused on politics than on whether charging will be quick, reliable, and easy when they need it.

Commenters also described charger failures and noted the gap between what EV owners experience in daily use and how electric driving is often perceived by the wider public.

Why does it matter?

If infrastructure issues are the biggest barrier, then the answer is practical rather than ideological. The solution is better charger upkeep, clearer information, and a less stressful long-distance charging experience.

More reliable EV access can help drivers avoid gas-price volatility, reduce routine maintenance costs, and cut tailpipe pollution in communities.

If public charging remains uncertain or inconvenient, even interested buyers may hold on to gas-powered vehicles for longer.

It also points to an image problem for the industry. People may be open to EVs in principle, but a reputation for unreliable charging can overshadow the benefits.

Making ownership feel easier may do more to grow adoption than trying to argue skeptics into changing their minds.

What are people saying?

Many replies on Reddit used personal experience to reinforce Scaringe's point.

One Redditor said they love their EV while validating the Rivian CEO's argument.

"We're not just fighting logistical issues, we're fighting emotional ones, as well as reputation," they wrote, while recounting some of the current pitfalls of charging. "Cars are freedom to a lot of people, but not being able to fill up quickly causes a lot of reservation."

Another user said information, marketing, and infrastructure are also major issues.

"A friend of mine told me two years ago he couldn't get an EV because 'I don't see any chargers around here,'" they recalled.

They noted that they told their friend they were mistaken, and proved it by pointing out all the fast chargers on their way back from their trip.

"A year later he got an Equinox EV and loves it," they revealed.

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