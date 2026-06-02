Philadelphia rolls out 435 new public EV charging ports with a promise drivers have been waiting for

"Drivers should not have to wonder whether a charger will work when they arrive."

It's not enough to find a public charger for your electric vehicle if the charger doesn't work as promised.

As Electrek reports, that is the issue Philadelphia is trying to address as it expands its public charging network yet again, with about 435 new direct-current fast-charging and Level 2 ports planned citywide.

What's happening?

PositivEnergy announced in a news release May 27 that it is partnering with the City of Philadelphia on the rollout. The plan is to make charging easier to find across the city.

"Philadelphia's goal is to make EV charging more accessible, reliable, and equitable for residents in neighborhoods across the city," Anna Kelly of Philadelphia's Office of Transportation and Infrastructure Systems said in the release.

Electrek zeroed in on that emphasis on reliability. Public charging has expanded quickly in recent years, but many EV drivers have run into broken stations, spotty maintenance, and inconsistent performance.

For people who rely on public charging, whether they are residents, commuters, or visitors, it can turn an ordinary errand or commute into a stressful guessing game.

Philadelphia was already moving aggressively on EV infrastructure, and these 435 additional ports would mark another substantial step. A timeline for installation was not included in the announcement.

Why does it matter?

Reliable public charging can make a real difference for apartment dwellers, renters, and people who park on the street. For many, access to dependable curbside or nearby charging can be the deciding factor in whether owning an EV feels practical.

EVs can help drivers save money over time on fuel and maintenance, especially compared with gas-powered cars that need oil changes and generally have more moving parts. But those savings are harder to realize if the charging network cannot be counted on.

For drivers fortunate enough to charge at home, home solar can make the deal even better by allowing them to save on charging costs. The Solar Explorer is a top resource for homeowners to get started finding the right installer and system.

If a home charging setup is not an option, though, public charging can bridge the gap for a wider group of drivers. There are broader benefits for cities as well.

Expanding EV access can help reduce tailpipe pollution, which contributes to poor air quality and is associated with health issues. Philadelphia is not just adding hardware. It is trying to make cleaner transportation more usable for more people.

Having additional chargers could also benefit local businesses by making it easier for shoppers, workers, and visitors to spend time in different parts of the city while their vehicles charge.

What's being done?

PositivEnergy said in the release that it is focusing on performance rather than simply installing as many chargers as possible. A proprietary platform called PositivAssess will pick sites that are more likely to see strong usage.

The company also offers a Charging-as-a-Service model that lets cities, businesses, retailers, and property owners deploy chargers without directly managing daily network operations themselves. That could help reduce some of the maintenance and oversight problems that have hampered charging networks elsewhere.

Better placement and better upkeep could mean less time spent hunting for a working charger and more confidence in choosing an EV for everyday trips.

"Drivers should not have to wonder whether a charger will work when they arrive," PositivEnergy CEO Ed Wise declared in the release.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.