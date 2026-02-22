Study uncovers how EVs can affect entire communities — even people who aren't driving

When more people drive electric vehicles in a region, air pollution levels significantly decrease.

Therefore, EVs provide health benefits to the entire community, not just their drivers.

As reported by the Keck School of Medicine at USC, a new study found a direct correlation between EVs and community health benefits. Funded in part by the National Institutes of Health, the researchers published their study in The Lancet Planetary Health.

This study was unique in that it focused on the short-term public health benefits of EVs rather than just the long-term climate benefits. Researchers previously used ground-level monitors to track pollution levels. However, they have now confirmed those findings using high-resolution satellite data.

Using satellite data, the team focused on nitrogen dioxide levels, a pollutant released by gasoline-powered vehicles. Nitrogen dioxide is linked to various health issues, including asthma, bronchitis, stroke, and heart disease.

The researchers analyzed data from 1,692 California neighborhoods. They observed that neighborhoods with more EVs had better air quality.

"This immediate impact on air pollution is really important because it also has an immediate impact on health," said Erika Garcia, PhD, MPH, assistant professor and senior author of the study. "We know that traffic-related air pollution can harm respiratory and cardiovascular health over both the short and long term."

This research supports the widespread adoption of EVs in communities worldwide. When you make your next car an EV, you not only save money on gas and maintenance costs, but you also contribute to a cleaner environment for everyone around you.

Fortunately, EVs are becoming more affordable and accessible to drivers.

Many drivers are finding they can save even more on EV ownership by charging at home rather than relying on public charging stations. Qmerit conveniently helps homeowners get free installation estimates for Level 2 EV chargers.

To use your own energy to power your EV, check out TCD's Solar Explorer to assess affordable solar options for your home. In the Solar Explorer, you can connect with trusted partners like EnergySage to save up to $10,000 on solar installation costs.

To support EV adoption among people you know, consider sharing research studies like this one conducted in California.

Looking ahead, this specific research team plans to examine the association between EV use and asthma-related hospitalizations and emergency room visits in California. They expect this work to continue to advance the scientific evidence supporting EVs over traditional vehicles and improve public health.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.