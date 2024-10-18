Expert shows off tech swap that could help you save time and money this winter: 'I've never seen this before'

"I love that we no longer have to deal with … buying gas or oil and motor maintenance."

There are many appliances and tools that we use all the time that we know have an impact on our environment, such as cars and air conditioners. But there's another category of appliances we don't think about as much that also releases a lot of pollution: yard and lawn care equipment.

In a recent TikTok video, sustainability content creator Sabrina Pare (@sabrina_pare) shared with her 255,000 followers that she purchased an electric snow blower to significantly reduce her pollution output this winter.

"Gas snow blowers release carbon emissions and are awful for the planet," Sabrina explained. "I recently got one … that I love and is completely battery-powered. It's super easy to use, lightweight, and does an amazing job of clearing paths," adding, "I love that we no longer have to deal with pulls starts, buying gas or oil, and motor maintenance."

As Sabrina laid out, gas-powered snow blowers do indeed have an outsized negative impact on our environment. According to the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, "operating a typical 4-stroke gasoline snow blower for one hour emits as much pollution as driving a car 339 miles."

To that end, the Utah DEQ has offered state residents discounted electric snow blowers as part of an annual Electric Snow Blower Exchange. But as Sabrina displayed, you don't need additional incentives to make the switch on your own — the long-term gasoline savings, ease of use, and lessened environmental impact are reasons enough on their own.

The same is true of other gas-powered yard equipment, such as leaf blowers and mowers, which produce an incredible amount of planet-overheating air pollution but now have many viable, fully electric alternatives on the market.

Several of Sabrina's followers were entranced by the electric snow blower she showed off.

"Wow I've never seen this before," wrote one commenter.

"How cool!! I wonder how it would do with Buffalo snow," wrote another.

