Shipbuilder quietly launches massive vessel with mission to reshape global travel: 'We're building the future'

Australian shipbuilder Incat has launched a first-of-its-kind electric ship that reaches over 420 feet in length and holds over 250 tons of batteries. This is a significant milestone in reducing the planet-harming pollution that comes from shipping and accounts for 2.9% of global pollution caused by humans.

Stephen Casey, Incat's CEO, said at the unveiling of the ship, per Electrek: "We're not just building a ship — we're building the future." The vessel, dubbed the China Zorrilla, "proves that large-scale, low-emission transport solutions are not only possible, they are ready now."

Electrek reported that the company built the vessel for the South American ferry operator Buquebus. The China Zorrilla will be able to carry 2,100 passengers and 225 vehicles. Buquebus makes transport for travelers from Buenos Aires to Uruguay multiple times a day, meaning this electric vessel will dramatically cut down the impact of traditional ship and air travel.

The China Zorrilla comes at a time when vessels like megayachts are facing criticism for their unparalleled environmental impact.

Megayachts can emit over 22,000 tons of harmful carbon pollution per year. Other forms of transport, like air travel, make up another 2.5% of global pollution. Meanwhile, cars account for about 10% of global pollution. Incat's new fully electric ship means that travelers who may have once opted for personal yachts, commercial flights, or traditional travel by car now have the option to travel internationally fully electric.

The benefits of electric ships are many. One article revealed that it is the oil and fuel pollution from boats and ships that pollute our waterways with everyday oil leaks, refueling, and engine pollution. Pollution in our waterways leads to public health impacts, such as damage to our drinking water and food supply.

When compared to electric ships, such issues are nearly nonexistent.

"Electric boats do not require any fuel and very little oil, so they are far less likely to cause any harm to wildlife or water users, making them a great way to significantly reduce water pollution," according to Electric Boats.

The ship "represents a giant leap forward in sustainable shipping," said Robert Clifford, Incat's chairman, per Electrek. To Incat, it's not just a step forward for the company — "but for the future of maritime transport."

