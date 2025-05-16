Curious bystander captures image of yacht seized off the coast of Italy: 'Apparently the locals aren't happy about it'

"This has got to be the most photographed sailing yacht ever."

Commenters expressed dismay and indignation as photos circulated online of the massive Sailing Yacht A, which remained docked off the coast of Trieste, Italy, after being seized by Italian authorities several years ago.

Posting to r/boating, a Redditor shared pictures of the gigantic, ultra-modern-looking vessel. The original poster asked whether anyone could identify the type of boat.

Redditors rushed to the comments to name the vessel as the infamous Sailing Yacht A.



Another commenter confirmed the identity of the vessel, adding, "Apparently the locals aren't happy about it because … the cost to keep it functional is astronomical."

The largest sailing yacht in the world at the time of its construction, the 474-foot vessel can house a crew of 54 people and has accommodations for up to 20 guests, according to Forbes. Italian authorities valued the megayacht at $578 million.

Formerly owned by sanctioned Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko, it was seized by Italian authorities in 2022 pursuant to European Union sanctions imposed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to The Guardian.

The decadent megayacht includes 10 guest cabins, three masts, a spa, a gym, an elevator, and other luxuries, such as a three-person submarine and an underwater observation area, per Forbes.

The photos of Sailing Yacht A re-sparked the ongoing debate about the outsize environmental impact of the ultra-rich.

According to Oxfam, half the world's planet-warming pollution comes from the richest 10% of people. Further, the wealthiest 1% of people by income account for 16% of such pollution, more than the poorest two-thirds of people in the world combined.

Travel by megayacht and private jet accounts for much of the additional pollution generated by the ultra-rich.

Further, Italian authorities' seizure of Sailing Yacht A has placed a considerable strain on public resources, as maintaining the vessel costs an estimated $22,400 to $33,600 every day, according to Giornale Della Vela, a sailing publication.

While litigation over the propriety of the seizure and ownership of the vessel makes its way through the courts, the Italian government must pay for a 20-person crew to maintain it and for its power generators to run full time.

As of spring 2024, the total bill for maintaining Sailing Yacht A was upward of $20 million and growing daily. Under Italian law, officials must not allow impounded property to deteriorate, necessitating the astronomical expenditures.

That a single billionaire has been able to impose such costs — both environmental and financial — on others illustrates the impediment the ultra-rich pose to creating a more sustainable, equitable world.

