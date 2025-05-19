Passerby sparks debate after sharing photo of $250 million megayacht with 'Titanic vibes': 'I just hate what it stands for'

The luxury ship features a beach club, beauty salon, gym, deck jacuzzi, and a helipad on the sundeck.

A Reddit user shared a picture of a massive yacht they witnessed with an online community dedicated to appreciating the beautiful yachts of the world.

"Kinda has Titanic vibes. Lake Union, Seattle," the original poster wrote. The picture showed a megayacht docked next to two smaller yachts, with plenty of extra room for a third to stretch the entire length of the massive boat.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Stunning. … Anyone know her name?" one commenter asked of the vessel.

Another commenter apparently pinpointed the exact ship in the picture. "M/Y Liva O. She is 387 feet (118 meters) … reportedly for around $250M," the commenter wrote.

According to the YachtCharterFleet website, the megayacht Liva O, with its iconic steel black hull, is the largest vessel built by the shipyard Abeking & Rasmussen. The luxury ship features plenty of onboard entertainment, including a beach club, beauty salon, gym, deck jacuzzi, and a helipad on the sundeck.

Run on twin diesel-electric engines each rated at 2,950 horsepower with a cruising speed of 15 knots, the megayacht has a range of up to 7,500 nautical miles on a full 450,000-liter (nearly 119,000-gallon) fuel tank.

Burning this amount of diesel produces about 1,165 tons of carbon dioxide — equivalent to driving 2,690,348 miles on an average gas-powered passenger vehicle, according to the Environmental Protection Agency Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator. The Guardian has estimated that some megayachts emit more carbon (over 24,000 tons) in a year than some small countries do.

Increased carbon dioxide and other harmful gases in the atmosphere, created by burning dirty fossil fuels such as diesel, are responsible for increasing temperatures across the planet.

On top of the harmful gas pollution that megayachts create, operating these massive luxury boats can interfere with marine life and degrade sensitive marine habitats.

Run on diesel, megayacht engines produce noise pollution that can harm marine life nearby. Loud engine noise can also disrupt and alter marine life's migration routes, feeding behaviors, and communication patterns, according to Earth.org.

Anchoring in sensitive marine habitats, such as protected coral reefs, can destroy essential habitats, as Paul Allen's megayacht did in 2016. His megayacht destroyed nearly 80% of a protected Cayman Islands coral reef, according to The Seattle Times.

Though it is not illegal to own a megayacht, governments can implement conservation policies to decrease the frequency and usage of these luxury boats — or at least to charge for damages they cause.

Lawmakers in Maine are seeking to introduce an "impact fee" to discourage megayachts from docking in the area's waters and collect reparations for potential environmental damage. In 2023, Naples, Italy, refused to allow megayachts to dock in its waters after decades of allowing billionaires to park their luxury boats there.

"Don't get me wrong, I think this yacht is cool AF. I love the design. I just hate what it stands for," one Reddit commenter said of the OP's photo.

