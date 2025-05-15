Billionaire sparks outrage after arriving on oversized yacht loaded with mystery cargo: 'What it costs to operate this'

The quote, "we are going to need a bigger boat," has been taken a little too literally here.

This Redditor was essentially speechless when it came to this massive yacht they saw docked in Nafplio, Greece. "A little boat named A+," they said sarcastically.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Billionaires are some of the heaviest polluting individuals on the planet. They release thousands of tons of carbon pollution yearly. Transport, like private jets and yachts, is by far the biggest contributor, according to an Oxfam report. Mega-yachts are incredibly damaging to the environment, but also simply an eyesore. In this photo, a quaint, ancient Greek village is dwarfed by the shiny white yacht.

"A superyacht, or even a medium-sized motor yacht, is the most polluting single object a person can own," reported Ajit Niranjan for the Guardian. And this culture of consumerism only grows bigger and more damaging, Niranjan continued, "'The trend in yacht size goes towards bigger, bigger and bigger,' said Lina Odhe, of SF Marina, a company that supplies to increasingly crowded marinas. The industry had moved 'from superyachts to megayachts to gigayachts.'"

Yacht owners are aware of this. Niranjan interviewed many, including Frederick, who admitted, "It's one of the most unsustainable industries in the world, there's no doubt about it."

Even yacht insurance experts are starting to provide policies to prevent pollution risks. According to Mariners Insurance, "Yachts emit a large amount of carbon dioxide into the air and, therefore, contribute to global warming. They also release carbon monoxide, airborne particles, nitrogen oxide, and non-methane volatile organic compounds."

"Love to understand what it costs to operate this vessel for one hour at sea," one Redditor commented.

"It operates on the blood and sweat of the proletariat," another responded.

Another did some quick math: "Let's say it's a $500M yacht - the rule of thumb for maintenance is approximately 10% per annum - say $50M … The hourly rate is approximately $5,707.76."

All jokes aside, rampant consumerism isn't only a problem in billionaire culture. Check out TCD's guide for using your own purchasing power for good.

