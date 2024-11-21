Homeowner shares impressive before-and-after lawn transformation using high-tech lawnmower: 'This thing is a beast'

An electric lawnmower was so impressive that its reviewer gave it a hilariously off-the-charts score.

On TikTok, Carissa Reese (@carissareese1) showcased a Ryobi corded mower, turning dense patches of dandelions and other overgrown vegetation into a well-manicured lawn. The creator didn't hold back, testing the machine at a property with an overgrown yard that they were renovating. The $150 mower (with a 100-foot extension cord that cost $20) earned a rating of 1,300 out of 10.

"This thing is a beast. … That looks perfect," Carissa said. "I'm starting to think these higher-tech expensive ones are a little bit of a scam. Obviously, this yard needs a lot more work than just a mow, but I do that toward the end of my projects. I just wanted to mow before it got to the point of no return and I would have to pay someone to cut."

Gas-powered lawn mowers are a major contributor to health problems and the overheating of our planet. They produce carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and volatile organic compounds that help create ground-level ozone and smog, negatively impacting people by causing asthma, bronchitis, and emphysema, according to The Momentum. When mowers burn fuel, they also emit carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide, heat-trapping gases that fill our atmosphere.

The rising global temperature is the main consequence of this reliance on dirty energy sources, and that makes extreme weather events such as droughts, floods, and wildfires more frequent and intense. To reduce these repercussions, we can turn to clean, renewable energy such as solar power. And products such as electric mowers are just as powerful, don't require as much maintenance, and are lighter.

The gas-powered versions also are responsible for noise pollution, which disrupts wildlife in addition to humans, who can suffer hearing loss over time. So, upgrade your lawn tools and never look back.

"I swear mowing the grass with an electric mower is like vacuuming," one user wrote.

"You just sold me," another commenter said. "I have no idea how to use a lawnmower and now I feel like I will be unstoppable."

Someone else observed, "Girl that was a full on bush you took down."

