Car expert shares video of wild ride in classic car with futuristic upgrade: 'I was screaming my head off'

"Oh my god, that is fast."

Electric Classic Cars (@ElectricClassicCars) took a retrofitted vehicle to the oldest motorsport venue in the world, and it did exceedingly well.

The all-electric Land Rover Defender faced off against a customized V8 Defender at The Lucas Classic at Shelsley Walsh Hillclimb.

The electric model boasted a 450-horsepower Tesla drive unit, able to go from 0 to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds. The 100 kilowatt-hour battery pack has enough charge to provide up to 170 miles of range and can be powered up with a 100-kilowatt CCS plug.

The passengers of the electric vehicle had a wild ride. "Oh, my God, that is fast. That shouldn't do that, should it?" Tim of Electric Classic Cars said right after the climb was completed. After catching his breath, he later added: "In a straight line, this is the quickest car. … I was screaming my head off."

Electric vehicles are undeniably fun, and making a classic even better with an electric makeover takes it to another level. EVs are more than just a lot of torque, however.

By removing tailpipe emissions altogether, they cut out fumes that are harmful to passengers. They're also less expensive to fuel and maintain. Best of all, they're lowering the pollution that comes along with widespread light-duty vehicle use.

Burning gas exacerbates destructive weather patterns such as droughts, floods, and heat waves. These have major adverse effects on agriculture, housing, and ecosystems.

If you're keen to double down on the economic and environmental benefits of an EV, consider charging with solar power. EnergySage has a free online tool that can connect homeowners with vetted local solar panel installers. These experts navigate incentives that can reduce the cost by up to $10,000.

YouTube viewers were happy to be along for the electric ride.

"That run in the electric Land Rover made him look like a proper old Formula One race driver in the seat of a track race truck, with that giant steering wheel and spacious area," one said.

"Great video — looking forward to there being more electric cars on the hills," another replied.

