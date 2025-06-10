Manufacturer unveils futuristic garbage truck that could transform industry: 'Advanced, purpose-built technologies'

In January, Oshkosh Corporation announced a first-of-its-kind all-electric garbage truck equipped with artificial intelligence technology. The model, known as the McNeilus Volterra ZFL, strives to electrify and streamline garbage pickup — an industry currently estimated to release over 1.2 billion pounds of carbon pollution each year in the U.S.

In addition to a speedy and efficient electric arm, the ZFL relies on AI assistance not only for driver assistance but also for general bin detection and real-time contamination detection within prospective recyclables. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, about a quarter of materials placed in recycling bins are actually too contaminated to be properly recycled, which means everything "recycled" first has to be sorted to ensure its viability — a lengthy and often frustrating process.

By contrast, ZFL's contamination detection technology allows contaminated recyclables to be detected rapidly as they come in, as Oshkosh explained in a release.

"Oshkosh is redefining neighborhoods by empowering everyday heroes with advanced, purpose-built technologies that support innovation and sustainability," the release continued.

Meanwhile, to complement conventional garbage vehicles, Oshkosh engineered its Hail-able Autonomous Refuse Robot - Electric (HARR-E) to provide on-demand trash and recycling pickup and bring the waste to a central collection area. Without any manual involvement, HARR-E aims to simplify the task of communal garbage pickup and make collection easier and more localized for traditional garbage vehicles.

"HARR-E offers a glimpse into the future of personalized waste management, particularly in modern, master-planned communities and businesses seeking smarter, more adaptable solutions," an Interesting Engineering report noted.

Oshkosh introduced its newest garbage assistance technologies at the CES convention in early January, striking a chord with innovators from around the world. With AI on the frontiers of many a breakthrough these days, engineers of all backgrounds are finding new ways to put AI services to responsible use.

Boosting the efficiency of recycling endeavors is just one way of showcasing the hope of a more sustainable future, as is going electric like ZFL has — providing an alternative to the planet-warming tailpipe pollution that disrupts our weather patterns and threatens our food and public health.

While our global waste problem is considerable, as is the pollution generated through the venture of collecting waste, chipping away at both issues little by little can collectively make quite a formidable impact. In fact, you can help curb our waste issue from your own home by making more mindful purchases, opting for plastic-free products, and repurposing your household waste.

Although we're far from seeing fully electrified and automated garbage trucks everywhere, Oshkosh's intent to simultaneously tackle both tailpipe pollution and recycling inefficiency brings us one step closer.

