Bike tester shares head-turning review of 3-wheeled model with room for passengers and cargo: 'Pickup truck of electric bikes'

"It makes an awesome Door Dash/Uber Eats delivery vehicle."

by Calvin Coffee
The new wave of electric bikes is here, this time with an extra wheel. The Oh Wow Cycles Conductor Plus Rickshaw trike, or electric scooter wagon, can pack just about anything into the back and save you energy and money while doing so.

The three-wheeled electric cargo trike is being hailed as "the pickup truck of electric bikes," as one tester put it, thanks to its fat tires, massive 465-pound weight capacity, and adjustable rear bench that transforms into an open cargo bed. 

One Electrek reviewer used it to carry a full-size shelf home, calling the ride "planted and secure no matter who (or what) you're carrying."

Unlike traditional cargo bikes, the Conductor Plus offers stability from its trike setup, which is especially helpful at low speeds or when transporting heavier loads like groceries, gear, or passengers.

The $3,800 to $4,250 price tag (depending on battery configuration) may seem steep, but the tradeoff is lower gas bills, fewer car trips, and no need for a second vehicle. 

The top-tier model includes dual batteries for over 50 miles of range, a 750W motor that hits speeds up to 20 mph, and triple hydraulic brakes with parking brakes on each — so no kickstand needed.

For consumers looking to reduce costs, electrify local commutes, or avoid the hassle of city driving, an electric cargo trike could be a game-changer. 

Swapping short car trips for e-bike rides has been shown to reduce household emissions by over 1,000 pounds annually, per Cool California, helping clean up local air while easing congestion on roads.

Plus, the Conductor Plus opens up options for delivery drivers, warehouse workers, and small businesses looking for a low-emission way to haul cargo and get around.

Commenters online are already turning into fans:

"One can envision Instacart drivers in Santa Barbara using the tricycle to deliver groceries with aplomb," one commenter on Electrek's review said.

"For walking a dog with groceries, it has more stability than any two-wheeled bike," a Redditor observed.

"It makes an awesome Door Dash/Uber Eats delivery vehicle," one commenter added. "It's a beast."

If you're looking to make the switch even more sustainable, pairing your e-bike (or trike) with solar panels to recharge air-pollution-free can be a great solution. 

Tools like EnergySage can help compare quotes from vetted local installers for free and can save customers up to $10,000 on costs — and, soon enough, help cut electricity bills down to nearly nothing.

