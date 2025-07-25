Uber Eats launches revolutionary program that could transform food delivery as we know it — here's what you need to know

Uber Eats is working to make it easier for its drivers to use electric vehicles, rather than relying on polluting gas-powered cars, trucks, and mopeds when making deliveries, according to Edie.

Their pilot program is set to begin in London. There, they are setting up a battery swap program for delivery drivers who rely on mopeds. The drivers will be able to switch out a depleted battery for a new, fully charged one, rather than having to wait and delay their work while their battery charges.

One of the leaders of the project, Graziano Milone, noted, "Our … mission: to improve urban e-mobility by making it simpler, more sustainable, and more affordable, while enhancing the quality of work for many users by optimising efficiency."

On top of that, Uber Eats is also piloting programs in London, Boston, and Phoenix to help drivers charge other electric vehicles more efficiently. In those locations, they are using a digital tool to show city planners just how many electrical charging stations are needed and advocate for making them more accessible.

Regarding this program, Rebecca Tinucci, the head of global sustainability at Uber, said, "Reliable, accessible charging will help accelerate economic opportunity for thousands of drivers and create healthier communities in the process."

Switching to an electric vehicle, whether you drive for Uber Eats or not, is a great way to save money on gas and vehicle maintenance, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Earth.org notes that they're good for the planet, too, because they release fewer noxious fumes into the atmosphere than gas-powered vehicles do.

