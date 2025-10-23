Tech company unveils futuristic truck that could revolutionize industry: 'The mobility of tomorrow'

A computer is behind the wheel of a heavy-duty electric truck at one of the world's most complex logistics centers.

Sweden's Einride said in a news release that the milestone at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges was a pivotal showcase for advanced autonomous driving. And its demonstration comes after years of data accumulation with technology that has proved itself by being part of autonomous trucks in the United States, Europe, and elsewhere.

Einride said in the release that, if scaled, its tech can provide smoother goods flow and lower air pollution. It's another step to bringing science-fiction-like machinery to everyday reality.

"Antwerp is more than a logistical hub: it is also a place where the mobility of tomorrow is tested and concretized. Autonomous and sustainable applications such as Einride's proves that innovation is a driver for competitiveness and economic growth," port board chairperson and Antwerp port alderman Johan Klaps said.

While still a rare spectacle, autonomous vehicles are becoming more common. Tesla is among the leaders in the field, with mixed reports coming in from drivers. One person drove nearly 800 miles with its auto-drive feature. Other reports are surfacing about safety concerns with the tech. Self-driving tractors, taxis, and even buses have been created, as well.

Crash data is being collected as the technology expands. The National Law Review reported in 2021 that there are 9.1 self-driving car accidents per million miles driven compared to 4.1 for standard vehicles. In 2022, NPR said there were nearly 400 crashes in 11 months involving vehicles with automated tech.

Einride leverages advanced hardware and software components, proprietary technology with intelligent fleet management, and an oversight platform. The port demonstration was "safety-validated," all per the release.

The trucks look like next-gen haulers. They are about the size of a standard big rig but with a futuristic, boxy front end.

"Now in our third European country, Einride continues to demonstrate success in securing permits and achieving first-of-their-kind deployments," general manager Henrik Green said, touting the power of public-private cooperation to lower logistics-related pollution.

Einride has one of the world's largest fleets of heavy-duty electric trucks, which operate in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. Its latest advanced tech and data allows for one remote operator to handle multiple vehicles, according to the release.

Electrification is important as we shift to a cleaner transportation system. Our World in Data and other reports show the sector generates 16.2% of global planet-warming fumes.

The heat-trapping pollution can impact nearly every human organ, causing inflammation and even cancer, the World Health Organization added.

Each EV that replaces a gas car prevents thousands of pounds of emissions yearly. That's true even in states where dirty fuels provide the power to charge them, per U.S. Department of Energy estimates.

Switching to an electric vehicle can also save you up to $1,500 a year in gas and service costs. Certain states still offer perks for buying and charging the cleaner rides, too.

That's in addition to much quieter travel that can be enjoyed on highways, at ports, and anywhere else cleaner electric motors are providing transport. Now it seems more of the rides will soon be driving themselves.

"Autonomous solutions are already making us smarter, safer, and more sustainable today. And that is exactly what we need to continue strengthening our role as a world port. After all, we not only want to be a gateway for goods but also a gateway to the future," port CEO Jacques Vandermeiren said.

