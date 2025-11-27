Startup achieves major breakthrough that could revolutionize energy industry: 'We now have a technical proof-point'

This is one of a growing number of projects aimed at bringing geothermal energy to new locations.

Eavor, a geothermal energy startup, recently announced that it has reduced drilling times at its newest project in Germany. The development could help save money and time on geothermal energy.

According to Canary Media, this milestone should help Eavor drive down the cost of harnessing geothermal energy. The company validated this claim by releasing results from two years of drilling activity at its site in Geretsried, Germany.

But first, the basics: Geothermal energy comes from the high temperatures deep inside the Earth, the National Resources Defense Council explained. These temperatures are a result of the decay of radioactive materials and leftover heat from the planet's formation.

The data indicates that Eavor's "closed-loop" system can reach hotter, deeper locations than conventional projects, Canary Media reported. The system involves creating a set of wells deep underground, then sealing them. Then, circulating water collects heat from the rocks and brings it to the surface.

With that said, drilling the wells took longer than Eavor anticipated, inspiring the company to adapt its technology. Per Canary Media, the startup developed insulated drill pipe tech that cools the tools during use, while increasing drilling speed and operational time.

As a result, the company reduced total drilling time by up to 50%, saving time and money, the outlet reported. These improvements should also increase the thermal-energy output per loop by about 35%.

In general, geothermal energy offers numerous advantages for people and the planet, too.

Resources stated that it's always "active," meaning it provides a continuous supply of energy. Additionally, these projects take up less land and emit far fewer air pollutants than dirty energy.

Canary Media reported that Eavor cofounder Jeanine Vany said, "Much like wind and solar have come down the cost curve … we now have a technical proof-point that we've done that in Europe."

Fortunately, this is one of a growing number of projects aimed at bringing geothermal energy to new locations. Other geothermal breakthroughs include a "specialized mud" and electromagnetic wave drilling technology.

So far, one of the main ways these companies have found success is by adapting techniques from the oil and gas industry to the "harsh conditions" of geothermal projects, as Canary Media detailed. But these trials, which Eavor started in July 2023, are just the beginning.

The startup will continue working on this project through 2026. However, once construction is complete, Canary Media reported that the system should be able to supply 8.2 megawatts of electricity to the regional grid. It could also send 64 megawatts of heating to nearby towns.

Geothermal projects like this should help "produce abundant amounts of clean electricity and heat virtually anywhere," explained Canary Media. " ... And it could serve as an ideal, around-the-clock pairing to solar and wind power."

