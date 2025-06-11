Manufacturer unveils transformative tech that could open up low-cost energy to countless households — here's how it works

The new design comes at a great time.

New solar tech is transforming how manufacturers combat intense weather. According to PV Tech, solar company Array Technologies has revealed its newest tracker, the DuraTrack Hail XP, which is designed specifically for handling windy and hail-prone regions.

Unlike traditional solar panel modules, the DuraTrack Hail XP enables PV modules to be stowed at a 77-degree incline. The angle protects the panels from potential wear due to wind and hail.

According to Array, the 77-degree stowing system improves energy efficiency, offering "an average energy gain of 5% compared to other trackers."

The new design comes at a great time, considering recent programs have focused on improving panel resilience in harsh weather. According to PV Tech, just a year ago, U.S. insurer kWh Analytics and the U.S. Department of Energy announced a $2.4 million initiative supporting research in PV projects in areas with high-risk weather.

The importance of building panels with weather conditions in mind was a major point of discussion at this year's Intersolar Europe event in Munich. Researchers emphasized the need for building with rising global temperatures in mind, noting that "due to climate change, 'extreme weather events' had become five to 17 times more frequent than historical projections, highlighting the growing importance of effective extreme weather management at solar projects," per PV Tech.

The new DuraTrack Hail XP offers both climate and energy resilience to communities in more vulnerable weather areas. By improving how the modules are angled, manufacturers can offer solar energy to a wider range of regions, expanding the overall adoption of solar energy.

As more homeowners and companies make the switch to solar power, they can not only reduce their energy bills but also their pollution output.

