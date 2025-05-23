Company develops service that will install solar panels on your home for no money down — here's how it works

"Ownership and leasing a solar system are both excellent ways to go solar."

Homeowners interested in going solar can get panels installed without the cost of investment.

The scoop

Solar energy company Palmetto is helping consumers save money on clean energy through its leasing program. While the initial price tag for solar installation can dissuade some homeowners, the LightReach energy plan aims to minimize costs upfront.

Palmetto described LightReach as "an innovative approach to home energy management for those who value the financial and environmental benefits of rooftop solar but want the ease of an affordable monthly plan."

With LightReach, potential savings are calculated, and a specific solar plan is designed for home installation. The plan can be tracked through a personal solar dashboard.

How it's helping

Installing solar panels provides many benefits for homeowners. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, solar panels can lower monthly utility bills and increase home value. In fact, one study showed that solar increased the value of a home by about $15,000 on average.

There's also the environmental impact. Solar panels, in addition to other home upgrades like smart home technology, significantly reduce heat-trapping pollution.

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, there are more than 200 gigawatts of cumulative installed solar electric capacity in the United States. That's enough to counteract more than 222 million metric tons of CO2 emissions.

What everyone's saying

In the r/solar subreddit, a solar advocate initiated a discussion about owning versus leasing through companies like Palmetto. "Let me start by saying ownership and leasing a solar system are both excellent ways to go solar," the original poster prefaced before listing pros and cons for both options.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

In the dozens of responses, many Redditors shared their own experiences with going solar. Some mentioned that their solar decisions were based on a variety of factors, including availability and price.

"All kinds of buying/leasing solar have their positives and negatives," one commenter wrote. "The main thing I would say to keep in mind, is that you need to do your due diligence and figure out what is best for the specific situation."

If leasing isn't the right move for homeowners, EnergySage has free tools that provide estimates on buying and installing panels. It's a helpful resource that makes it easy to compare quotes.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.