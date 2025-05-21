Energy expert disproves rampant claim about rooftop solar panels: 'Debunking the biggest myth'

"Don't let a few clouds or cold days fool you."

While the term "solar energy" might lead you to believe this form of electrical power can only be harnessed in sunny weather, that actually isn't the case.

Outdoor conditions do have an effect on the amount of energy a solar panel can capture — they can't produce electricity at night, for example — but you don't need direct sunlight in order to reap the benefits.

Renewable energy expert Jonathan Tracey (@JonathanTracey) shared his positive experience with solar panels in the U.K., despite the country's notoriously overcast weather, in a YouTube video titled, "Why Solar Panels Work Even on Cloudy Days: Debunking the Biggest Myth."

"Solar panels generate electricity from daylight," he explained, "not just direct sunlight."

The amount of electricity yielded by a solar panel doesn't have to do with warmth, but rather with light. As long as there's daylight, even if the sun is blocked out by clouds or rain, your solar panel is still actively generating power. If that sounds appealing, EnergySage's free tool can help with finding cost-effective solar panel estimates.

Still, clouds, wind, and other factors will affect your electricity yield. A solar cell might produce only 10% to 25% of its typical output on a more cloudy day, according to Solar Alliance, but cold weather or wind can actually boost energy production by cooling down the panel.

In short, your solar panels are efficiently harnessing light energy, but electrical yield depends on the day, the cloud cover, and the amount of accessible sunlight overall.

Nowadays, solar engineers are even working to improve power output in cloudy weather, making solar panels more effective than ever before.

People in colder or cloudier climates might be inclined to stay away from solar panels due to the misconception that they'll prove less useful, but sharing and perpetuating more accurate solar information can help convince more households to give solar energy a shot.

By opting to install solar panels, you can slash your utility bills and even earn federal benefits while cutting down on your contributions to carbon pollution from dirty fuel-based power consumption.

Platforms like EnergySage can identify matching incentives and connect you with local solar panel installation services that meet your cost and energy needs. The average user can save almost $10,000 with EnergySage.

Acting now could pay dividends down the line, since federal solar incentives have an uncertain future. Congress would need to approve major changes to the Inflation Reduction Act, but President Trump has indicated he intends to eliminate its subsidies.

"So don't let a few clouds or cold days fool you," Tracey concluded. "Your solar panels are still doing their job, saving you money, and powering your home."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.