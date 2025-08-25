Dumpster diver hits jackpot in trash cans on college campus: 'Very awesome'

A dumpster diver shocked internet users with their lucky find outside a college campus.

They shared images of the rescued iPad Pro on Reddit's r/DumpsterDiving forum, noting that it was in decent condition.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

According to the original poster, since there are numerous electronic stores near the campus, they often find tech items when they go dumpster diving.

On this particular dive, the OP also found a few Macs and Dells, but since they biked, there wasn't enough room to take them all home.

Redditors were impressed with the find and the iPad's condition.

"Great score!" responded one user. "It surprises me how many businesses and people in general will toss out unlocked phones, tablets/ipads, laptops and small tech items that work perfectly fine."

"Well, that's a very awesome point," added another Redditor. "Congratulations."

As the OP demonstrated, dumpster diving is a great way to score expensive items for free. Depending on the model, a new iPad Pro can cost $1,500. Even the older models are still expensive, totaling up to a few hundred dollars.

By rescuing this iPad from the dumpster, the OP saved a significant amount of money.

Across the U.S., divers have found unopened beauty products, working electronics, and edible food items.

While dumpster diving is legal in all 50 states, it's still important to check your local trespassing laws before entering any dumpster. Also, always wear gloves to protect yourself from any potentially sharp items.

What's more, saving products from dumpsters helps extend their life, keeping them out of polluting landfills that are already crowded.

Redditors continued to discuss the amazing find.

"Oh man! wrote one user. "You guys find [an] awful lot [of] very good stuff!"

