Customer uncovers unexpected item in dumpster outside popular retailer: 'You're set'

One lucky dumpster diver won't have to buy makeup for a while.

As their photos posted on Reddit showed, they got a massive haul of lipsticks, eyeliner, foundation, and even blue corn chips.

After one commenter inquired about the best times to get hold of so much discarded inventory, the original poster responded, "January/February and August/September are likely good months to look! That's when relines are done to switch out old/discontinued items and change the displays."

According to Advanced Dermatology, the average American woman spends $25 on makeup and $31 on hair products monthly. Of course, those prices can rise depending on the brand. However, a lucky find in a dumpster outside the right beauty store can help reduce the damage to one's budget.

One person found a cardboard box filled with unopened skin care products from Claudia Elaine and Fre Man. A dive into a Sephora dumpster resulted in over $1,000 worth of products from La Mer skincare, Dyson hair tools, and other big-brand perfumes.

In addition to acquiring many useful and unopened products for free, divers are doing their part to reduce landfill waste. Per the Environmental Protection Agency, over 146 million tons of waste went into American landfills in 2018.

Many commenters were in awe over the find, and some were curious about how to locate their own haul. An excited user asked, "Wow! You're set for life. Does the store rhyme with Ball Greens?"

When it comes to stores, most divers have luck outside grocery stores such as Aldi, beauty and home product stores like Bath & Body Works, and the e-waste bins of office buildings.

Someone else thought, "[A] women's shelter should have received that from the store. The waste in society is unbelievable. Great save OP."

If stores, dumpster divers, or others wish to donate makeup or other items from a haul to a women's shelter or transitional housing, they can use this directory for the closest one in their state.

Anyone looking to benefit from the cost savings and landfill reduction from dumpster diving should start by finding safe and well-lit bins near stores, offices, college campuses, or even their own apartment building. Get some gloves, goggles, and a trash-picking tool, wear long sleeves and wash off items when you get home.

