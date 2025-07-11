Researchers make game-changing discovery that could change future of electric vehicles: 'Twice the advantages'

The innovative approach has been studied since 2013 and is now licensed to a European automotive company.

Researchers in Germany are eliminating toxic solvents from a crucial battery component's production process with benefits aplenty, research co-lead Stefan Kaskel said in a news release.

The lithium-ion battery project is happening at the Fraunhofer Institute for Material and Beam Technology in Dresden. It could provide crucial improvements for packs that power electric vehicles and for energy storage.

The DRYtraec method, which stands for dry transfer electrode coating, eliminates toxic solvents to make electrodes. It also nixes the costly drying needed in traditional methods, according to the release.

Batteries include two electrodes. During operation, ions move between them through a material called an electrolyte, per the U.S. Department of Energy. Experts around the world are searching for better materials — metal and carbon fiber included — that are less expensive and work better than traditional parts. Common substances such as graphite are often subject to costly foreign supply chains.

Electrodes are typically made of a thin foil with a coating that is key to energy storage.

"The conventional coating process uses a wet chemical method that applies what is known as slurry," Benjamin Schumm, another research lead, said in the release. "DRYtraec technology makes it possible to produce an electrode layer directly from a dry mixture consisting of active material, conductive carbon black and binders."

Carbon black is a powder used to insulate electrical equipment, to strengthen and color tires, and to dye leather and other materials, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Importantly, it's also conductive.

The electrodes are formed when carbon black is "anchored" to the active material with rollers that create shear force. Binders create fibrils that help hold it all together. The product is high performing without the flaws associated with slurry-made parts, per the description.

Better packs can improve EV performance and adoption, which is crucial to the shift to cleaner transportation. Each EV that replaces a gas-guzzler prevents thousands of pounds of heat-trapping air pollution annually, even in areas where fossil fuels make most of the electricity to charge them, according to the DOE. Cutting tailpipe exhaust is crucial because the fumes pose lung and heart health risks, per government data.

Globally, BloombergNEF expects EV sales to increase by 25% this year to nearly 22 million. That's despite a U.S. market that's slowing, partly due to government policy changes, according to the report. The "Big Beautiful Bill" that was recently passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump includes provisions to end several clean energy tax credits, with EV credits worth up to $7,500 for certain models now expiring on Sept. 30.

That makes now a great time for the switch. In addition to tax incentives, you can save up to $1,500 a year in gas and maintenance costs.

At Fraunhofer, the innovative dry approach has been studied since 2013 and is now licensed to a European automotive company. As a result, the team is optimistic about its scaled use in the near future. It can also be utilized for emerging battery innovations such as sodium-ion and solid-state packs, according to the summary.

"With DRYtraec, we offer a promising approach with twice the advantages," Kaskel said in the release.

