Home energy experts rank the best batteries for backing up your house — see which next-gen model beat out Tesla's Powerwall

Having a backup power source can be a game-changer. You can still watch all your content without worrying about charging your devices before a storm hits. However, choosing a reliable battery that works for your needs is essential.

CNET has named the best five solar batteries for backup power for 2025.

SolarEdge Home Battery came in fifth for its top-notch warranty. It has an unlimited cycle warranty and a 9.7 kilowatt-hour capacity.

Next up is Generac Pwrcell, which was rated best for modularity. According to CNET, "The Pwrcell battery is sold as a cabinet containing individual battery modules that can incrementally increase your battery capacity."

It added, "One battery cabinet holds between 9 and 18kWh."

Enphase IQ Battery 5P scored best for lower capacity — it's five kilowatt hours but packs a lot of power.

CNET rated the Tesla Powerwall 3 second for "Best well-rounded battery." Like the SolarEdge Home Battery, it comes with an unlimited cycle warranty. Its power output is 11.5 kilowatts, and its capacity is 13.5 kilowatt hours.

Bluetti EP900 was rated the best overall battery. The capacity varies depending on the unit installed, but all capacities have a nine kilowatt power output. It also comes with a 10-year warranty.

While these are the top-rated ones by CNET, there is a lot on the market. It's good to look at your options, and EnergySage can help with that. With its marketplace, you can search for solar and battery installers in your area and compare them. The energy company also has a backup battery guide to help you determine which is right for you.

You don't need solar panels to reap the benefits of backup batteries, but solar energy can save you a lot of money. For instance, you can save $1,500 yearly on energy bills.

Solar power is also good for the environment. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, solar panels don't use dirty energy, so they reduce the amount of toxic gas released into the atmosphere. As more solar panels are installed in homes and more people switch to community solar, the reliance on dirty energy sources decreases.

As extreme weather continues, solar storage can be an asset for communities. In 2024, Texas hit record electricity demand, but solar and batteries helped keep the grid steady and prices low.

Residents stayed cool during the summer, with 20,799 megawatts of solar power during the day and 3,927 megawatts of battery power at night.

As the weather is warming up, it's an ideal time to invest in solar and batteries.

