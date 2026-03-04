Prepper reveals high-tech solution for dealing with frustrating power outages: 'I'm ready for the grid collapse'

"I figure, why not harness some of that?"

A doomsday prepper in California plans to keep the power coming during a potential grid collapse with a solar panel array and battery storage.

The prepper took to Reddit to share how they are preparing for what they call a potential "total grid (and societal) collapse."

The investments in the solar panel array and battery storage were intended to help reduce their reliance on the electric grid.

"I live in California, so we get a lot of sunshine," the prepper wrote. "I figure, why not harness some of that?"

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

The sophisticated setup allows the homeowner to generate and store solar power while also selling excess electricity back to a local utility company. To see how well the system would perform in a worst-case scenario, the homeowner decided to simulate a full grid shutdown, temporarily disconnecting their home from outside power.

"The Wi-Fi and TV still worked fine, along with lights and outlets," the homeowner wrote. "I tried to tax the system by running a blender (made a smoothie), dishwasher, and turning on all of the lights for a few hours. Power was still fine by evening. We went to bed, and in the morning the batteries were at 45% charge, so not bad."

They added, "I'm ready for the grid collapse!"

While some may consider this level of preparation extreme, homeowners are turning to solar power for practical reasons that go far beyond doomsday planning. Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy, allowing you to generate your own electricity and dramatically reduce your reliance on utility companies. Over time, that can translate into major savings — especially as utility rates continue to rise.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

If you're considering making the switch, EnergySage's free tools make it easy to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes from vetted installers. EnergySage helps you understand your options and potential savings before committing, letting you review multiple offers side by side to help you choose the best option and value.

To better understand pricing where you live, EnergySage also has a helpful mapping tool that shows the average cost of a home solar panel system in your region, along with details about solar panel incentives available in each state. Together, this information can help you get the best price for rooftop solar panels and snag all the money-saving incentives available to you.

EnergySage's services are completely free for homeowners and designed to make solar shopping easy. With EnergySage, the average person can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations. Plus, you'll feel confident in your solar selection knowing your choice is backed by the pros.

For those interested in even more energy independence, adding battery storage to your solar setup — as this homeowner did — can be a game-changer. Battery storage can help protect your home during outages, store excess solar energy for later use, and reduce reliance on the grid.

EnergySage's free tools can also help you compare home battery storage options and receive competitive installation estimates, allowing you to upgrade your solar setup with even more support.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.