Tech CEO provides honest take about America weathering recent cold snap: 'Six days where the lowest temperature [was] about negative 16 degrees'

"Our lived experience is that these … do work well in extreme cold snaps."

It has been a brutal winter across the country, from snow in Florida to sub-zero temperatures in many other states. The conditions are even worse for homeowners with old or failing HVAC systems.

Upgrading your setup can provide for a much more comfortable home and slash your energy bill. Heat pumps, in particular, proved their worth during the blustery start to 2026, according to Colorado-based Elephant Energy CEO D.R. Richardson, via a story by Facilities Drive.

"Our lived experience is that these heat pumps do work well in extreme cold snaps," Richardson said. "We've had about six days where the lowest temperature has gotten to about negative 16 degrees Fahrenheit and the high temperature has not gotten above 10 degrees … Heat pumps … when designed, scoped and installed correctly, have been able to provide sufficient heat through these coldest days."

There are several types of heat pumps, including geothermal units that utilize constant underground temperatures. But ductless mini splits are popular, easy-to-use units that pull warmth from the air and move it inside or outside, depending on the season. They use compressors, pipes, and refrigerants to operate, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.





Home improvement expert Bob Vila added that they typically cost between $2,000 and $14,500 to install, depending on size and type, with $3,000 as a national average.

For those looking to upgrade, TCD's HVAC partner Mitsubishi can help you understand your options and find the best efficient system to deliver energy bill savings.

Unlike models from decades ago, newer heat pump models can take on extreme conditions, providing both heat and air conditioning. Richardson said proper installation is crucial because the tech includes advanced computers to deliver the best results.

"Performance depends on getting the right system installed," he told Facilities Drive.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

The right system can save you serious money, as the government estimated that up to 50% or more of an average home's energy is used for heating and cooling.

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

Palmetto's HVAC leases start at $99 per month with 12 years of maintenance included. Powering the electric appliances with solar energy adds to the savings. TCD's Solar Explorer can get you started with competitive quotes and other information that can save you up to $10,000 on panel installation.

Palmetto's Home app is another way to unlock up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on upgrades at your house. You just need to complete some easy challenges, like cutting your home's energy use.

The tools can help you to electrify your home, reducing reliance on oil, coal, and gas that generate harmful air pollution when burned for energy. The right combination of solar, battery storage, and efficient appliances can help you achieve energy independence.

"A building can never produce natural gas on site," Richardson told Facilities Drive. "You can produce all the electricity you need for most buildings on site. You can start with … a little bit of rooftop solar and a little bit of battery. That's going to let you disconnect from the grid in periods of instability and uncertainty, so that's the fastest way to get resiliency."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



