E-bike rider turns heads with photos of ultra-upgraded ride that looks like a miniature Cybertruck: 'Cops weren't sure about its legality'

Some of the best innovations come from home garages, like an ingenious e-bike built from junkyard scraps — proving sustainable transportation doesn't have to be expensive to be impressive.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



In a Reddit post, the builder explained that the electric bike was made from what they jokingly called the "crème de la crème of garbage."

To make the build as sustainable as possible, about three-quarters of the materials were sourced from junk — it's pretty much a Frankenstein of a TerraTrike Rover base, a go-kart frame, random junk metal, riveted aluminum sheets, and a custom rechargeable battery that powers the build, delivering about 35 miles per charge and a top speed of 25 mph.

Although the original poster claimed that the contraption is technically road legal and fits within standard bike lanes, its legality is a bit murky.



"Cops weren't sure about its legality either, but I never got a ticket," the OP commented.

This isn't the first time we've seen DIY upgrades on e-bikes. A theft-proof e-bike that looks like the metal utility boxes on city sidewalks and a carbon-fiber all-terrain e-bike made the rounds on social media, too.

But beyond the spectacle they create, these inventive rigs help promote e-bikes as a practical and cleaner mobility option. Using e-bikes can save riders money, reduce local pollution, and provide daily exercise for better health.

According to the Rocky Mountain Institute, using e-bikes for short trips reduces fuel and maintenance costs, saving residents over $400.5 million across 10 years. On average, one e-bike rider also cuts about 527 kilograms of carbon pollution per year, based on a study in Transportation Research Part D: Transport and Environment.

However, when switching to an e-bike, be sure to check local regulations and the manufacturer's operating advice. Some states require e-bikes to share the road with cars, and some manufacturers make it clear that their e-bikes are not street safe.

As for reactions to the e-trike on Reddit, many admired the ingenuity, but some worried about safety. Still, most commenters were enthusiastic about it.

"Cooler than a [Cybertruck]," one wrote.

"This thing is inspiring … those kind of vehicles going to be the future in cities," another noted with optimism.

