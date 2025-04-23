Researchers develop groundbreaking material that could help solve massive issue with common household task: 'We are helping improve the quality'

Researchers in England have developed a new kind of adhesive that could revolutionize the plastics recycling industry. A team of researchers at the University of Reading created an easily dissolvable adhesive that could lead to cleaner and more effective plastic recycling.

It's common for adhesives used to attach labels to plastic to leave behind residue when the label is removed, hindering the recyclability of that plastic. Plastic needs to be clean and dry to be recycled to ensure the quality of the recycled material.

When plastic is recycled, it is melted down and reshaped into new things. If the plastic isn't clean, there's a risk of contaminating the entire batch. So, even if you throw your used plastics into the recycling bin, there's a good chance they will still end up in a landfill or in the ocean or another waterway.

In the United States alone, nearly 50 million tons of plastic waste is generated a year, and only about 5-6% is recycled.

Anyone who cleans their plastics before recycling knows how hard it can be to remove a label or the adhesive left behind by it. But that could be a thing of the past.

The polymer adhesive developed by the researchers dissolves when exposed to alkaline solutions such as ammonia. To do this, the team developed a polyurethane that included units of sulfonyl ethyl urethanes, which are known to degrade under certain conditions. According to tests performed by the team, when exposed to alkaline solutions, the adhesive lost up to 60% of its sticking power.

"By making labels that can be removed completely, we are helping improve the quality of recycled plastic and its usefulness in its next life," Matthew Hyder, researcher and lead author of the study, said.

This development could go well beyond simply reducing the amount of plastic that will be added to your local landfill or find its way to the ocean; it may prevent additional microplastics from being added to the environment.

Microplastics can be found in waterways, soil, air, food, and of course, our bodies. They've been linked to various health issues including cancer, neurological diseases, developmental issues, and autoimmune conditions, among others. So, any development that could reduce plastic waste is a welcome one.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.