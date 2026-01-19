Researchers discover concerning issue with widely used medical devices: 'You have to look at these materials carefully'

"Our long-term goal is to replace all these materials."

Researchers have found potential health and environmental threats lurking in dissolvable medical devices.

What's happening?

Researchers at Northeastern University examined the degradation or biodegradation of transient electronics used in medicine. Their recent research paper specifically looked at the byproducts of degradation for two types of these devices — pressure sensors and photodetectors — that are designed to dissolve or partially dissolve at the end of their useful lives.

The scientists found that these devices still left potentially harmful microplastics and other byproducts in their wake. According to a university summary of the research, some of the devices were found to leave behind a polymer called PEDOT:PSS, which could persist for more than eight years and could in turn lead to the formation of microplastic fragments.

Why are the byproducts of degradable medical devices concerning?

Researchers were concerned about the additional health costs imposed by polluting waste areas with more microplastics or other potentially toxic byproducts.

The paper noted that "the degradability or biodegradability of electronic devices alone is insufficient to ascertain environmental safety."

"You have to look at these materials carefully," said report author Ravinder Dahiya in the university report. "Normally at the end of their life, electronics are dumped into the soil. When you put an electronic board in soil, we need to understand if the electronic board, during the degradation process, is enriching the soil or if the soil is unaffected. In some cases, degradation might damage the soil permanently, and that is a big environmental and health issue."

Exposure to microplastics has been linked to a range of endocrine, renal, circulatory, digestive, immune, neurological, and reproductive health risks. Biodegradable medical devices have the potential to reduce microplastic pollution, but their designs may need to be further refined in order to properly eliminate the threat.

What's being done about microplastics and medical waste?

In day-to-day life, it's possible to curb the amount of microplastics being left in the environment by finding alternative materials in containers, bags, and other single-use items. Car tires, paint, and clothing are major contributors to microplastics, so actions such as driving less and buying used clothes are options at an individual level.

Researchers around the world are tackling the challenge of transient electronics. Some have found a method for making a battery with probiotic bacteria, for example. Follow-up research from Northeastern will examine the rate of decomposition of polymers and polymer-based transient devices by measuring how much carbon dioxide they emit over time in waste conditions.

"Our long-term goal is to replace all these materials with eco-friendly machines, and eventually develop electronics that don't require electronic waste handling [at all]," Dahiya said.

