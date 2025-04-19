Scientists unveil cutting‑edge material that could turbocharge EV charging: 'A promising candidate'

The diamonds that researchers in Japan are growing aren't for the display cases at Kay Jewelers. Rather, they are designed to be key sensors for batteries, helping to better manage their operations, according to a news release from the Institute of Science Tokyo and also published by TechXplore.

The experts said the tech could be applied to electric vehicles, medical diagnostics, and energy systems by helping to gauge magnetic and electric fields, pressure, and temperature.

"The ability to measure currents accurately while minimizing interference makes this sensor a promising candidate for monitoring battery systems in electric vehicles, where precision and reliability are paramount," research lead Mutsuko Hatano said in the report.

The big breakthrough was tackling diamond growth size limitations. Progress was made possible thanks to — get your lab book — heteroepitaxial growth technology. The experts used an ideal substrate, a film, and other related materials to grow a diamond that will work as a tiny battery sensor. There's a nitrogen atom next to a vacant area inside the diamond, which is crucial for sensitivity to gain key measurements. The readings can be recorded, according to the institute and to diamond sensor information from the University of Chicago, which wasn't involved in the Tokyo research.

While the innovation has allowed the team to upsize the diamond, it's still all happening on the micrometer level. During development, the team had to consider noisy road environments that EVs could face and other factors. Using advanced techniques, the scientists plan to provide for accurate, long-lasting performance, all per the release.

Sensors can be a crucial part of battery ability and safety. Chicago's Littelfuse is developing a thin tape that tracks fire risk. Experts at the University of Arizona are working on temperature sensors geared to gauge safety hazards, as well. While rare, battery fires can be severe. But they are less likely to happen than blazes in gas-powered rides, per MotorTrend.

Sensors that keep an eye on performance can help improve EV experiences, too, contributing to greater adoption of cleaner transportation. It's important in the effort to reduce heat-trapping air pollution. Tailpipe exhaust contributes to our dirty gas burden, which medical experts say is hurting our minds as well as our lungs. Studies have found associations between exposure to planet-warming fumes and dementia.

Fortunately, the EV switchover is well underway. Reuters reported that global sales of battery and hybrid cars jumped 25% last year to 17 million vehicles. Each EV that replaces a fossil-burner prevents thousands of pounds of exhaust annually, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Buying an EV stateside is still aided by a federal tax break worth up to $7,500. After the purchase, you can reasonably plan to save up to about $1,500 a year on gas and maintenance costs, as well.

As for the diamond sensor research, the experts in Japan feel they have advanced our understanding about quantum technologies, with the goal of industrial-scale production of EV battery sensors soon, they said.

"This success contributes to the acceleration … particularly in sectors related to sustainable development goals and well-being," Hatano added.

