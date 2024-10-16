Doctoral student develops method capable of detecting and preventing car battery fires: 'We can have ... solutions to stop the battery before it reaches that critical stage'

"It's crucial for the public to know that ongoing research is actively addressing these critical safety issues."

Just one hothead among 1,000 cells can cause calamity inside crowded lithium-ion batteries.

That's why researchers at the University of Arizona are developing sensors that can monitor temperature fluctuations inside electric vehicle power packs to predict and prevent thermal runaways and fires.

"We need to move to green energy, but there are safety concerns associated with lithium-ion batteries," research lead and doctoral student Basab Goswami said in a university lab report.

Thermal runaway happens when a battery overheats in a scenario that worsens if not addressed, as described by Mitsubishi Electric. Once one cell malfunctions, Goswami said, nearby cells are likely to be impacted, creating a "domino effect."

"The temperature in a battery will escalate in an exponential manner and it will cause fire," he said.

To address the problem, his team is studying the use of thermal sensors that are wrapped around the cells. The units provide a feed of temperature data that can be used to help predict cell warmth in the future. The process leverages artificial intelligence and advanced algorithms. It's a lighter, cheaper solution compared to other methods, all per the report.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"If we know the location of the hotspot … we can have some solutions to stop the battery before it reaches that critical stage," Goswami said.

It's an innovation that exceeded predictive expectations during testing, professor and project principal investigator Vitaliy Yurkiv added.

"No human would ever be able to do that," he said.

While potentially catastrophic, EV battery fires are in fact less likely than conflagrations in gas-burning cars, according to Kelley Blue Book and other reports. Safety measures are improving, from production to performance. California's Liminal has tech that can identify cell flaws as batteries are being made, for example.

🗣️ If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

But fire fear remains a factor that shoppers consider, at least in Goswami's opinion. Regardless, the market is growing worldwide. Global EV sales reached three million units during the first quarter of 2024. That's a 25% increase from the same period last year, according to the International Energy Agency.

Increased EV sales can help to reduce harmful vehicle emissions when the cleaner rides replace gas-burners. EVs produce thousands of pounds less air pollution than gas cars each year, even in states where dirty energy sources create most of the power needed to charge them, as noted by the Department of Energy.

The government also reports that ground-level smog from vehicle exhaust can aggravate lung problems, including asthma, and cause other serious health concerns.

As a financial perk, a motorist who switches to an EV can save up to $1,500 a year in gas and maintenance costs while leveraging steep tax breaks to help with the purchase.

In Arizona, the research is supported by $599,808 from the Department of Defense through a research development program. The lab summary notes that government investment in the sector is high.

The Biden administration is sending $1.7 billion to convert shuttered or at-risk auto manufacturing plants into EV production sites, for reference.

"Many people are still hesitant to embrace batteries due to various safety concerns," Goswami said. "To gain widespread acceptance, it's crucial for the public to know that ongoing research is actively addressing these critical safety issues."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.