Tech company unveils new innovation that could have major impact on vehicle fleets: 'Reductions in energy costs'

Siemens has unveiled new technology that could help make EV charging cheaper and easier, and help organizations along their electrification journey.

In a video interview, Charged News spoke with Chris Read, Senior Manager, and Jason Hannah, Director of Engineering for Siemens' Emerging Transportation Platform, about the new technology.

They explained that Siemens has developed Depot360 to help solve the practical challenges companies face when transitioning to electric fleets. Depot360 is a comprehensive, AI-enabled platform that has been designed to simplify a company's electrification journey by making the switch to EVs more manageable and cost-effective.

The technology can reduce energy costs by scheduling charging for times when energy is cheaper. "Some fleet customers have achieved 20–40% reductions in energy costs," wrote Charged News in the article.

Depot360 is an end-to-end solution that also offers expert support as part of the platform. This enables Siemens to monitor its customers' fleet 24/7, helping them to detect and often solve issues before the customer has even realised they have occurred. This helps ensure that the electric fleet is ready to operate at all times.

Making the switch to electrification simpler encourages companies to embrace EVs. Switching to EVs can result in significant cost savings by reducing fuel and maintenance costs. EVs also help enhance a company's image because they demonstrate a commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.

Lots of people are choosing to make the switch to an EV to help save money on fuel and maintenance, while also reducing their emissions of harmful, planet-warming gases. Combining EVs with home solar can further enhance people's savings by significantly reducing charging costs. EnergySage offers a free tool for finding the best solar quotes for your area and any available incentives to help you reduce costs.

As technology continues to improve, EV ownership is only expected to keep getting easier and cheaper, which will help reduce harmful emissions and contribute to a cleaner, greener planet.

