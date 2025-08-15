Innovative company announces next-gen tech that could solve major issue with EVs: 'Will increase access'

Communities struggling with limited grid capacity may soon have a new way to speed up electric vehicle adoption, thanks to a breakthrough project in Ontario that combines smart charging with car sharing.

SWTCH Energy, in partnership with Kite Mobility and the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network, completed a $1.5 million pilot initiative that could reshape EV infrastructure in populous communities.

Many apartment buildings and condos lack the electrical capacity for multiple EV chargers, creating a roadblock for residents who want to go electric.

About one-third of Canadians live in multi-family homes, according to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities. However, a Corporate Knights report noted a shortage of on-site charging stations, discouraging drivers from adopting EVs.

To address this, SWTCH installed 15 Level 2 public chargers at a high-density residential resort community and powered them with its SWTCH Control software.



Thanks to OVIN's funding, SWTCH was able to demonstrate how its SWTCH Control software can optimize EV charging in multi-tenant buildings by dynamically managing energy use based on real-time consumption.

"This project will increase access to charging and pave the way for greater electric vehicle adoption among the millions of Ontarians living and working in multi-tenant settings," said SWTCH CEO and co-founder Carter Li in a statement.

Kite Mobility also integrated an EV car-sharing service, along with micromobility options like e-bikes and e-scooters.

This reduces the need for personal car ownership and makes more affordable, energy-efficient transportation options accessible to residents without space or budget for an EV.

A 2024 report by Dunsky Energy + Climate Advisors emphasized that transitioning to EVs and other zero-emissions vehicles could help Canada reduce heat-trapping pollution and meet climate targets. Sufficient EV charging infrastructure across the country is needed to meet those goals.

Ontario officials see this as a blueprint for the future.

"By advancing smarter grid integration and accelerating the rollout of charging infrastructure, we're helping to build a modern EV ecosystem that supports growth, innovation, and long-term sustainability," said Vic Fedeli, Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.

On SWTCH's LinkedIn post, a commenter wrote: "Congrats! Keep it up."

