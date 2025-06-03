Recycling facility unveils next-gen robots to tackle overwhelming global crisis: 'These robots are extremely dependable'

"I think we'll continue to go down this road."

At a recycling plant in Colorado Springs, a trio of intelligent robots is proving that the future of waste sorting is already here.

Installed late last year, these AI-powered machines are helping Republic Services process around 65 tons of recyclable materials every day, according to the Denver Gazette.

Developed by California-based Everest Labs, the robots use 3D vision and advanced suction to identify and sort everything from water bottles to milk jugs as they whiz by on a fast-moving conveyor belt.

The goal of this tech is to keep more materials out of landfills and put them back into circulation. This kind of tech is more important than ever, with reports that there are an estimated 2.6 million tons of plastic floating in the ocean.

"These robots are extremely dependable, and they're learning robots," Republic Services general manager Ken Atencio told the Denver Gazette. "Putting more automation in place will reduce labor costs and improve efficiency."

The smart sorting system is already making an impact. Each month, the robots help divert about 60 tons of recyclable material from the landfill and prevent the release of methane gas.

This is a move that not only benefits the environment but also Republic's bottom line. According to Everest Labs, a facility processing hundreds of tons of material a day could recover up to $400,000 in additional revenue by adopting this type of tech.

"I think we'll continue to go down this road," Atencio said.

Republic Services isn't the only group embracing tech to tackle our growing waste problem. Startups like Trashie are also helping everyday people recycle better through mail-in programs and digital rewards.

Meanwhile, consumers everywhere are learning how to choose plastic-free options that offer easy ways to cut down on waste before it even begins.

While the machines are impressive, human workers remain a vital part of the process. Plant employees oversee operations and monitor results, adjusting the robots' tasks as needed to meet recycling goals.

"You will always need someone who can review reports and our recycling percentage," Atencio noted.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.