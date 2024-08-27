Experts alarmed after dengue cases increase by over 200%: 'We can't take our focus away'

Dengue fever is on the rise. Between the first and 30th weeks of 2024, the Pan American Health Organization reported over 11 million suspected dengue cases.

"This represents an increase of 235% compared to the same period in 2023 and 418% compared to the average of the last five years," according to the report.

What's happening?

As NPR reported, the places that have been most affected by dengue spikes are the Americas, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Nepal, Chad, and Sri Lanka.

Dengue is most common in hot, humid, mosquito-prone climates. However, the disease has shifted from a rare seasonal issue in tropical environments to a global public health crisis. Places never previously affected by dengue are now experiencing cases, according to NPR.

Disease experts and physicians are trying to find ways to stop the spread of dengue. They warn that the effects of climate shifts, migration, and urbanization have proved favorable for the disease. So, now is the time for all nations to start planning health care strategies to prepare.

"We can't take our focus away from adequate management of cases of dengue and the treatment of the disease if we want to keep people alive," said Andre Siqueira, who leads the Dengue Global Programme at the Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative.

Why are increasing dengue cases important?

Although many cases of dengue are minor, untreated cases can lead to breathing trouble, nose and gums bleeding, persistent vomiting, and death, according to the Mayo Clinic. Children under age 5 are at greatest risk of severe dengue.

Our planet's steady overheating is leading to more ideal conditions for illnesses to spread. In part, mosquitoes that spread dengue are finding new breeding grounds. Per NPR, two-thirds of countries worldwide now grapple with the disease.

Zika and West Nile are among the other mosquito-borne illnesses that have experienced spikes, while Valley fever (a disease spread by fungus) has seen a resurgence in some western U.S. states.

What can I do to prevent the spread of dengue?

As an individual, it is crucial to educate yourself and your loved ones about the early symptoms of dengue so that you can pursue life-saving treatment as soon as possible.

Signs of severe dengue begin 24 to 48 hours after the fever subsides, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC says to visit an emergency room immediately if you experience belly pain, vomiting at least three times a day, extreme tiredness, bleeding from the gums or nose, or notice blood in vomit or feces.

You can reduce your mosquito risks by deterring them from your yard. Meanwhile, voting for candidates who promote policies that limit planet-warming gases can make a long-term difference. Curbing your own pollution by using fewer plastics and walking instead of driving also contributes to a cooler, healthier planet.

