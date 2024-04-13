Health officials warn regions across Americas about potentially dire outbreak this year: 'This will be the worst ... season that we will have'

It is overwhelmingly spread by mosquitoes, which are able to multiply more quickly in warmer climates.

This year, people in the Americas may be more thankful than ever for mosquito-eating predators and scientific solutions, as a dire situation is potentially looming for the region.

What's happening?

On Mar. 28, Reuters reported that the Americas have already detected more than 3.5 million cases of dengue, with Argentina, Brazil, and Paraguay the most severely impacted countries, according to officials with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

In 2023, there were 4.5 million cases all year, and the region is unenviably on pace to experience a record number of infections by the end of 2024.

"Probably this will be the worst dengue season that we will have," PAHO director Dr. Jarbas Barbosa da Silva said at a press conference quoted by the news outlet.

Why is this concerning?

The early surge of dengue cases has raised alarm bells for scientists, including in Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory and PAHO member. Dengue is overwhelmingly spread by mosquitoes, which are able to multiply more quickly in warmer climates.

Human activities have caused temperatures on our planet to rise, with 2023 the hottest recorded year in history. While the jury is still out on 2024, scientists believe new records could be broken by the end of December.

As part of these changes, mosquitoes have been expanding their ranges north, with a 2023 fact sheet by the World Health Organization reporting the disease is being transmitted in certain areas of Europe for the first time.

While most people who are infected have mild symptoms, such as fever or rash, the Lancet Countdown noted that children under five are especially vulnerable to severe outcomes, including organ failure and death.

Mosquito-borne diseases aren't the only climate-related public health issue. Flesh-eating bacteria, which thrive in warmer waters, are on the radars of scientists as well.

Why can be done about the surge in dengue cases?

Da Silva advocated for health officials to "redouble [their] efforts" to train personnel to spot signs of severe infections, as well as work to limit the outbreak.

According to WHO, common prevention and control techniques include mosquito nets, window screens, and repellants, while getting lots of rest, drinking water, and taking acetaminophen as opposed to ibuprofen and aspirin can help in case of infection.

Making sure your yard doesn't have uncovered standing water can also help keep the pests at bay, while reducing your consumption of single-use plastics or taking less polluting modes of transportation can cut down on planet-warming pollution contributing to the mosquito issue.

