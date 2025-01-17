New research reveals little-known danger lurking in our own homes: 'We don't usually think about the male partners' exposures'

This isn't the only connection between air pollution and health issues.

A new study suggests that air pollution can affect the fertility rates of all people, not just mothers or others who can bear children.

What's happening?

The Guardian reported on a study published in November that showed exposure to common air pollutants can hinder egg, sperm, and embryo development.

The study included 500 egg donors and 915 male recipient partners. It found that all donors who were around higher levels of organic carbon and other particulate matter experienced lower rates of fertilization and egg survival.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency defines particulate matter as "a mixture of solid particles and liquid droplets found in the air." Its size and chemical composition vary, but many sources can emit them, including cars, trucks, fires, construction sites, and power plants.

Why is this study important?

Research about fertility has previously ignored potential harm to male fertility.

"We don't usually think about the male partners' exposures in the preconception window, but we and others are increasingly showing that male exposures are important, both in terms of fertility, and potentially later in child health outcomes," said Emory University researcher Audrey Gaskins, the study's lead author.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Though the study defined test subjects as female or male, it still proves that higher levels of pollution can affect anyone's fertility rate.

And this isn't the only connection between air pollution and health issues. Other studies have highlighted the link between high exposure to air pollution and conditions such as eczema and lung disease.

What's being done about air pollution?

The EPA lowered its threshold for acceptable amounts of particulate matter in February.

You may be able to get a tax credit via the Inflation Reduction Act to reduce air leaks in your home, which can also decrease the amount of outside pollution in your home.

Further protect your health by using air purifiers. If you're worried about the cost, you can try making your own Corsi-Rosenthal box, which may be up to 50% cheaper than a commercial air purifier.

If you need to go outside on days when air pollution is high, scarves and cloth masks will not protect you from particulate matter. IQAir recommends wearing a KN95 or N95 mask or better with a good seal.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.