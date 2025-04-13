Researchers make concerning new discovery about risk factor for dementia — here's what you need to know

The study is one of many that have investigated this link with dementia.

New data gathered in Taiwan shows a worrisome connection between air pollution and dementia risk in elderly people.

Researchers said that medical professionals have known air pollution to be harmful to cognitive health for a long time. However, a research team at Yang Ming Chiao Tung University took a closer look at how exactly it affects the mind in a recent study.

What's happening?

According to the Taipei Times, the scientists studied more than 400 people over the age of 60. The research participants lived in urban and rural areas where the air quality varied.

The researchers said the findings established a link between cleaner air and greater structural integrity of white brain matter. In other words, the scientists discovered that reducing air pollution would probably support brain health in the elderly.

The study also emphasized the importance of inclusion in medical research. Pan Wen-chi, coauthor of the study, said their research significantly contributes to the field by highlighting the impact of air pollution on brain health in the Asian population.

Why is the link between air pollution and dementia important?

The study from Taiwan is one of many that have investigated a link between air pollution and dementia. A study conducted in Scotland also revealed a concerning connection. Meanwhile, researchers in China recently found that air pollution increases dementia risk, specifically among cardiometabolic disease patients.

The World Health Organization reported an estimated 57 million people living with dementia worldwide in 2021. There are nearly 10 million new cases each year. It's one of the major causes of disability in older people around the world.

Air pollution also affects human health in other ways. According to WHO, almost every organ in the body can be impacted by air pollution, increasing the risk of various diseases.

What's being done to protect human health from air pollution?

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has plans in place to provide health protections for Americans by addressing air pollution through various programs targeting industrial sources, transportation, and indoor toxins.

There are several steps consumers can take to help reduce air pollution as well. Commuters should consider carpooling, buying an electric vehicle, or using public transit if possible. Every mile traveled on public transit instead of by car can save nearly one pound of pollution.

Also, investing in solar panels or installing a heat pump can conserve energy at home. Not only will these energy-saving actions help reduce pollution, but they can also lower utility bills.

