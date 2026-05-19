Up-close video reveals eerie dragonfish glowing in the ocean's midnight zone

Rare footage of animals like this can help people better understand how much life exists in places we still know very little about.

A close-up video from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute is offering a rare glimpse of one of the ocean's strangest creatures: a glowing deep-sea dragonfish drifting through the so-called midnight zone.

As A-Z Animals reported, the fish belongs to the Stomiidae family and inhabits deep tropical waters far beneath the surface, where sunlight never reaches. Its survival depends on a set of extraordinary adaptations.

The eerie footage shows the dragonfish's long, dark body and rows of sharp teeth in remarkable detail, along with the faint glow it uses to navigate and hunt in the darkness. As A-Z Animals noted, the dragonfish uses bioluminescence, much like an anglerfish, to draw in prey in one of the harshest environments on Earth.

That glow comes from light-producing photophores arranged along parts of the fish's body and face. In the deep ocean, where food is scarce and pressure is intense, features like these can mean the difference between feeding and starving. The dragonfish's jet-black coloring also helps it vanish into the darkness.

As intimidating as it appears, the deep-sea dragonfish is harmless to humans. It is extremely small — measuring only about six inches long — and lives so far underwater that encounters with people are virtually impossible. Its fearsome look is more about survival than danger.

According to AZ Animals, dragonfish are listed as a species of Least Concern by the International Union for Conservation of Nature rather than endangered, but their habitat still faces growing threats from pollution, climate change, and deep-sea mining.

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The clip serves as a reminder that some of the planet's most incredible animals are living far below the surface, completely out of sight.

Rare footage of animals like this can help people better understand how much life exists in places we still know very little about — and what could be lost if those ecosystems are damaged.

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