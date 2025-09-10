Locals gather as unique ocean phenomenon causes 'cosmic' glow: 'Shimmering galaxies whirling and swirling across the shore'

The cause of the spectacle is nothing to celebrate.

The beauty of bioluminescence is a double-edged sword.

Bioluminescent ocean waves, caused by the growth of algae that thrives in ever-warming waters, have drawn crowds in Melbourne, Australia.

What's happening?

Droves of people have gathered along St. Kilda Beach each evening last week to wade around in the ocean's cosmic display of bioluminescent algae.

According to the Guardian, people flock to the phenomenon as an opportunity to watch the sea light up in iridescent color schemes of bright blue and pink. One onlooker, author Ryan Abramowitz, commented that the spectacle was akin to "shimmering galaxies whirling and swirling across the shore."

The chemical reaction in the algae is caused by disturbances, usually by movement, which is why beachgoers splash through the water and sand to see the algae light up in defense.

Why is this important?

However, while the sight may be beautiful, the cause of such algae growth is much less awe-inspiring.

According to a study in the Harmful Algae journal, scientists found that harmful algal blooms have a connection between the bioluminescence they create and the toxins they produce. The effect on the fish in the surrounding waters and the ecosystem that contains such algae is vast.

"Excess nitrogen and phosphorus cause an overgrowth of algae … [which] consumes oxygen and blocks sunlight from underwater plants. When the algae eventually dies … the lack of oxygen makes it impossible for aquatic life to survive," says the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

What's being done about this?

While toxic algal blooms thrive in warm waters, expanding with the heating of the planet, researchers are working to try to mitigate the issues such algae cause.

Some scientists have attempted to utilize algae for agricultural improvements, and others are actively seeking ways to keep algae-infested waters safe for both the humans that live nearby and the animals that occupy them.

According to the National Ocean Service, while fully stopping harmful algal blooms is a monumental task, a more doable option is to lessen human augmentations.

"Runoff from agriculture, dissolved chemicals introduced into water supplies via rainfall or irrigation, and effluent from sewage treatment plants all contribute to excess amounts of nutrients in our waterways," it said. "These nutrients are food for algae. … This runoff ends up in the water system, eventually making its way to the ocean."

People can educate themselves on critical climate issues, such as harmful algal blooms, in order to mitigate their own contributions. From using nontoxic solutions in gardening to choosing clean alternatives in everyday products, each change helps keep the planet cool and the oceans habitable.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.