Engineers propose innovative idea for location of nuclear power plants: 'Reliable and permanent'

An innovative company called Deep Fission has come up with a plan for a new generation of nuclear reactors. As The Economist reported, the company wants to build a reactor at the bottom of a mile-deep shaft drilled into Earth's crust, which would then be filled with water.

The water would cool the reactor's core and moderate neutrons for more energy production. The rocks surrounding the nuclear core would serve as a containment vessel that could be sealed when the uranium in the core was spent, eliminating the need for waste management.

But there is much to consider when it comes to nuclear power. On one hand, it could be beneficial for the climate since it eliminates the need for burning coal, oil, and gas, which release harmful pollution into the atmosphere.

Nuclear power also has the potential to produce large amounts of low-carbon electricity. An abundance of power would not only increase our energy security but also complement other renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind, and geothermal.

However, it is not without drawbacks. The disposal of radioactive waste must be done in the safest of manners, as leaks can be extremely harmful to all living things. In addition, the upfront costs of getting nuclear power up and running can be prohibitive. There's also the ever-present concern that nuclear power could be used for weaponry.

These are all factors to be weighed when considering nuclear power. However, with proper safety protocols and smart innovations like those suggested by Deep Fission, it could be a game-changer in providing people with safe, clean energy.

And this is only the latest innovation in nuclear power. Researchers from the University of Houston published a paper that suggested certain crystals can capture harmful nuclear waste. And last year, plans were approved for a facility in Idaho that utilizes old nuclear waste to power a new facility.

The leaders behind the company were excited about its potential.

"Nuclear power generation requires a waste disposal solution, and responsible users should plan for waste management from the start," said Deep Fission co-founder and CEO Elizabeth Muller.

"Ensuring that nuclear waste has a reliable and permanent disposal method is essential for the industry's long-term success," said Rod Baltzer, the CEO of Deep Isolation, a company that works closely with Deep Fission.

