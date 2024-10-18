Former mining site in Virginia set to get transformational makeover: 'Everything is teed up here to be executed'

"It's getting that first domino to drop that's really important."

Old coal mines are getting a high-tech makeover that could revolutionize clean energy and boost local economies. An ambitious plan in Southwest Virginia aims to transform 65,000 acres of former mining land into a cutting-edge hub for solar-powered data centers, according to Canary Media.

This innovative project, called Data Center Ridge, tackles two major challenges: finding sustainable uses for abandoned coal mines and powering the demand for data storage with clean energy. The project could create jobs, generate tax revenue, and advance renewable energy technology all at once.

The brainchild of former state energy officials Will Payne and Will Clear, this vision has been years in the making. Now, with backing from Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, the project is poised to take its first steps toward reality.

The Wills' plan repurposes vast tracts of land that might otherwise sit idle. But the real excitement is how it combines multiple clean energy sources. Solar panels will provide the primary power, while underground mine water offers a natural cooling system for the data centers. Future phases could add wind turbines, pumped hydro storage, and small nuclear reactors.

The potential impact is massive. Early estimates suggest the project could generate over 1,600 jobs and attract $8.25 billion in private investments, according to Canary Media. That's a massive boost for a region struck by the coal industry's decline.

"Southwest Virginia was the energy capital of the East Coast, and I believe it will be again," says Glenn Davis, director of the Virginia Department of Energy. This project could make that a reality, positioning the area as a leader in clean tech innovation.

For everyday Americans, this development means more than abstract environmental benefits. It could lead to lower utility bills and faster, more reliable cloud services powered by clean energy. And by creating new tax revenue streams, it helps support essential community services without burdening residents.

While there are still hurdles to overcome, like upgrading power infrastructure, the team behind Data Center Ridge is optimistic. "Everything is teed up here to be executed," says Clear, according to Canary Media. "It's getting that first domino to drop that's really important."

They aim to break ground on the first phase within the next few years and hope to expand rapidly from there.

