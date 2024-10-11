  • Business Business

Manufacturer announces ambitious new project to completely power its facilities — here's how it could save money for the surrounding community

"We're reducing our footprint across the board, not just shifting the burden and hoping someone else will grab the baton."

by Tina Deines
"We're reducing our footprint across the board, not just shifting the burden and hoping someone else will grab the baton."

Photo Credit: iStock

Plantd, a company that specializes in carbon-negative building materials, has announced a solar plan that will help it reach nearly 100% carbon negativity in its end-use products, according to a September press release on Newswire.

The company manufactures building materials made from fast-growing perennial grass. It now has plans to build a 30-acre solar farm that will power its production facilities, which rely wholly on electric technologies. 

The solar farm is expected to generate 25% more electricity than the company needs, and the remainder will be sent to the local community at a highly subsidized cost, saving money for energy users.

Plus, the plan will help address rising global temperatures. Currently, about 60% of electricity in the United States comes from dirty energy sources, such as coal, oil, and natural gas. When burned, these fuels pollute the air and drive the warming of the planet, which is leading to more catastrophic weather events that threaten lives and property.

Meanwhile, adopting clean, renewable energy like solar can help us fight these consequences. In fact, the United Nations cites estimates that renewable energies could decarbonize 90% of the power sector by 2050.

In recent years, the U.S. has seen a wave of change in the adoption of solar.

Watch now: How did Hurricane Helene wreak havoc so far inland?

For instance, some states are trying to make this technology more accessible, including Massachusetts, whose House of Representatives passed a bill that addresses several problems faced by solar and clean energy storage in the state.

Elsewhere, California has plans to transform an old oil town into the world's first geological thermal energy storage site for storing solar power to be used when the sun is not shining. 

Nathan Silvernail, co-founder and co-CEO at Plantd, noted that construction is one of the biggest contributors to rising global temperatures, while energy is No. 1. 

"Producing sustainable building materials is a pivotal first step," he said, per Newswire. "Still, it won't be enough if the energy used to power those production operations continues to pollute the environment. By powering our operations with 100% clean energy, we're reducing our footprint across the board, not just shifting the burden and hoping someone else will grab the baton."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x