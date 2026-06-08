Class action filed after Vineland residents say data center noise is making life unbearable

"Could you live like this?"

A new TikTok from Los Angeles-based creator heyjudemayer (@heyjudemayer) is drawing attention to a dispute halfway across the country over a Vineland, New Jersey data center.

The video exposed the loud hum of the data center, drew over 2 million views and 200,000 likes on the platform, and shed light on a growing issue for many communities.

What happened?

Mayer, a Los Angeles-based creator who often highlights community action, posted the clip as an intro for many viewers to the Vineland data center dispute.

#datacenter #lawsuit #newjersey #vote ♬ original sound - heyjudemayer @heyjudemayer EDIT: I responded to someone on here that the noise is 24/7, however new reports from residents came out yesterday that say it's actually on for random periods of time throughout the day and night. They also reported that the noise regularly occurs around 12am. "We can't enjoy being outside anymore" - Vineland resident (CBS) The original video where the sound is from (@NJ.com | New Jersey News) and the video from CBS are in my reposts if you want to check them out. Or look up their article on the developing story in Vineland 💚💚 UPDATE 2: This video has gotten a lot of attention here and on insta, so l want to give people a way that they can support. I live in LA, I don't live in Vineland, but I am reaching out to organizations that can help me put together some action items for folks who want to get involved. And if you have any ideas, feel free to comment. Stay tuned 💚💚 UPDATE: a class action lawsuit has been filed by the citizens of Vinland, NJ due the noise pollution . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #noai

The concept is simple: Mayer does her hair while the data center makes an ominous ruckus. Text overlays reveal that the audio is what it would be like to live in Vineland, a half mile away from the data center.

"Could you live like this?" the on-screen text prompts.

From there, Mayer added some updates to the saga in the story. She referenced complaints from locals that the data center is loud at midnight, as CBS Philadelphia reported.

Mayer also revealed that residents filed a lawsuit against the data center over the noise, as NJ.com reported.

"I live in LA, I don't live in Vineland, but I am reaching out to organizations that can help me put together some action items for folks who want to get involved," she concluded.

Why does it matter?

For people living near large industrial facilities, noise can be more than just an annoyance.

Residents in situations like this often say it affects sleep, stress levels, and their ability to enjoy their homes.

The story also comes as data centers are expanding rapidly, driven in part by rising demand for cloud services and artificial intelligence tools.

AI can bring real benefits, including helping utilities forecast electricity demand, manage grids more efficiently, and integrate more wind and solar power. But that growth also comes with tradeoffs.

Many facilities use enormous amounts of electricity and water, which can strain local infrastructure and may contribute to higher energy costs for communities if expansion outpaces planning.

Experts have also raised concerns about security risks, misuse, and other unintended consequences as AI becomes more embedded in everyday life.

Local fights over noise, zoning, and siting are increasingly becoming a front line in the debate over who bears the costs of the digital economy.

What are people saying?

Most of the comments on Mayer's post backed the residents and expressed outrage at the situation.

"As a neurodivergent who gets agitated by the electric sounds others don't even notice, I would lose my mind," a user wrote.

"This hurts my head even listening to this, I'm so sorry," a viewer agreed.

The conversation also pointed to broader organizing efforts.

"Erin Brockovich is taking complaints of those affected by data centers," a user wrote, responding to the recent development. "My hope is she will also file a very large class action lawsuit in which she will win."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.