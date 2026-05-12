New Jersey residents say they can't even wash their clothes due to new data centers

A massive new AI data center in Vineland, New Jersey, is facing growing backlash from residents who say the project's nonstop noise and enormous energy demands are making everyday life harder at a time when many families are already struggling with high utility bills. For neighbors worried about paying for basics like running appliances and doing laundry, the arrival of another power-hungry tech facility has become a flashpoint in a much larger debate over who benefits from the AI boom — and who is left to bear the costs.

What's happening?

According to a report from New Jersey 101.5, the 2.6 million-square-foot South Jersey data center is coming online in stages, and critics say many nearby residents did not grasp how large it was until construction was already in motion.

The Vineland facility could eventually reach 300 megawatts of power capacity, and nearby residents describe a nonstop industrial hum around the clock, spurring noise complaints and a widely shared social media video.

Residents in Cumberland County, New Jersey say they can't even wash their clothes or drink their tap water because of the new META Data Centers



- On resident messed up an entire load of white clothes because it came out stained because of the brown water

- Multiple residents say… pic.twitter.com/wwuykL9Q5Z — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) May 9, 2026

The video highlights several local complaints, including one account from a resident who says an entire load of white laundry was stained brown due to water issues following the construction of the data centers.

New Jersey 101.5 reports that the project is tied to a multibillion-dollar AI arrangement involving Microsoft and would rely primarily on on-site natural gas engines.

Some local groups say many neighbors were not notified before approval because the property sits in an Urban Enterprise Zone. That has intensified criticism not only over the noise, but also over transparency, tax incentives, and the long-term environmental impact of the facility.

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Environmental advocates have also raised concerns that the site sits above the Kirkwood-Cohansey aquifer, which supplies drinking water to about 1 million people in South Jersey.

Charles Antoine Beyney, CEO of DataOne, the company behind the project, said the center would require millions of gallons of city water at startup before producing water through condensation captured from exhaust. Skeptics say that explanation still leaves major questions unanswered, especially during drought conditions or extreme heat, New Jersey 101.5 noted.

Why is this concerning?

The controversy points to a growing national issue: AI data centers require enormous amounts of electricity and water, and communities are increasingly being asked to take on the trade-offs.

In Vineland, residents and advocacy groups are concerned about multiple risks at once — around-the-clock noise, additional air pollution from natural gas engines, possible strain on local water supplies, and the placement of such a large industrial operation near a critical aquifer.

Plus, according to the viral testimony, local residents claim the data centers have contributed to issues with drinking water and higher electric and gas bills, while also increasing local air pollution and, in some cases, forcing residents in their 80s to move

This ongoing tension between residents and corporations is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore as more data centers are proposed across the country.

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