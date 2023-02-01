This flying car can be flown with nothing more than a driver’s license — its creators say it could ‘democratize flight’

Florida-based company Doroni Aerospace has developed the H1, described as “the first sustainable, practical flying car.”

This flying car runs on electricity — and it could change the way we move around cities forever.

Florida-based company Doroni Aerospace has developed the H1, described on the company’s website as “the first sustainable, practical flying car.” Doroni aims to “democratize flight” by providing an easy-to-use personal aircraft — and the H1’s design ensures that it won’t pollute our planet with harmful air pollution because it’s powered by electricity.

The flying vehicle doesn’t require a pilot’s license — just a standard driver’s license and completion of a 20-hour training course provided by the company, according to Newsflare.

The H1 has a range of 60 miles per charge, can reach a top speed of 140 miles per hour, and only takes 15 to 20 minutes to charge from 20% to 80%, according to Doroni’s website. The vehicle weighs 930 pounds and measures 23 feet long, 15 feet wide, and 5.5 feet tall — small enough to park and charge in a standard two-car garage.

The first model only has two seats, but Doroni’s website says the company is developing a family vehicle as well. The company plans to collaborate with the U.S. military on the project and also predicts that its future products could have a range of uses beyond passenger vehicles, including express mail service and cargo delivery.

The company projects that it will begin preparing for mass production in the second half of 2023. It hopes to complete certification from the Federal Aviation Administration by the beginning of 2024 and will deliver its first wave of units to customers by the end of next year, at a price of just under $200,000.

“Our entire infrastructure is built on cars — it’s costly, unsustainable, and dealing massive damage to our ecology,” a statement on Doroni’s website says. “It’s time to revolutionize the way we live, commute, and build our cities.”

