  • Tech Tech

Toyota completes inaugural international test with flying car of the future: 'Marks a significant milestone'

"Air mobility has the potential to change our sense of distance and time."

by Rick Kazmer
"Air mobility has the potential to change our sense of distance and time."

Photo Credit: Joby Aviation

Toyota spokesperson Jan might soon be looking skyward during commercials thanks to the Japan-based company's partnership with California's Joby Aviation

In early November, leaders from both businesses celebrated a successful test flight of a four-passenger all-electric air taxi, marking the first international showcase for Joby, according to a press release. 

The spectacle featured Mount Fuji as a backdrop and was part of Toyota's $500 million commitment to help Joby certify and commercially produce the multi-propeller aircraft, which can travel 200 miles per hour, noted in the news release. 

"Our first overseas flight marks a significant milestone on our journey toward making clean air travel an everyday reality," Joby CEO JoeBen Bevirt said in the release. 

Joby has been making headlines in the U.S. with flying machines already coming off production lines. At a couple hundred miles an hour, the Joby flyers could travel from downtown New York City to John F. Kennedy International Airport in seven minutes if deployed, per Joby. 

For Toyota, the aerial project is the fruition of decades of aircraft interest for the storied car brand. The company has made helicopter prototypes and aircraft components over the years. Now, the brand is looking to harness battery power for electric vertical takeoff and landing craft, or eVTOLs, according to a Toyota statement

Watch now: Head & Shoulders director explains why the company created a new version of its iconic shampoo

"Air mobility has the potential to change our sense of distance and time, and open a future with the new option of air mobility that will further enrich the lives of many people," Toyota Motor Corporation executive vice president Hiroki Nakajima said in the release. 

The test flight was a benchmark moment in the nearly seven-year partnership. The collaboration has experts from both companies working together to improve the aircraft. 

Electric air travel is gaining momentum in the government sector, as well. The U.S. Air Force is working on a similar-looking craft that can carry 500 pounds of cargo. What's more, Toyota has been making electric gains of its own in the auto division. The company is reportedly working on an EV battery that can deliver an astounding 745-mile range on a 10-minute charge. 

🗣️ Could flying cars ever become our main transportation method?

🔘 No way 👎

🔘 Maybe in 100 years 😮‍💨

🔘 Maybe in 50 years 🤷

🔘 It could happen soon 👍

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Battery-operated planes and cars can contribute to cleaner air when replacing fuel-burning alternatives. Our World in Data reports that air travel spews about 2.5% of global carbon dioxide pollution, contributing "around 4% to global warming to date."

The air pollution can be a potent lung-troubler, complicating asthma and other health conditions, according to medical experts. 

While high-tech news often dominates clean-energy headlines, anyone can make an impact with common contraptions found in most garages: bicycles. You can save $150 or more a year, cut air pollution, and improve your health by biking to work 10 days a month, as one example. 

As for air travel, the Joby/Toyota collaboration seems poised for growth. Toyota has already invested nearly $900 million into the work. The next phase is a "manufacturing alliance" geared to get commercialization off the ground using the latest funding round, per the Joby press release. 

"Toyota is committed to deepening our collaboration with Joby and we will continue to work together to realize our shared dreams," Nakajima said in the report. 

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x